Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG “Sunset” football cleats: Everything we know so far

The Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG “Sunset” football cleats recently appeared online. These cleats are heavily influenced by the Air Max Plus Sunset sneakers and are adorned in a comparable palette of Black/Pimento.

The Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG “Sunset” football cleats are predicted to enter the sneaker world on March 14, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources.

Reportedly, these cleats will be sold via Nike’s online and offline stores alongside several connected retail shops. They will be marked with a selling price label of $285 per pair.

More details about the Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG “Sunset” football cleats

Closer look at the Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG “Sunset” football cleats (Image via YouTube/@sneakersociety)

Nike is yet again recreating the cult-classic Air Max Plus in cleat configuration with the Zoom Vapor 15 “Sunset” launch. This comes at a time when the soccer league remains in full flow. It is a silhouette that will reappear in 2024, and this unique design symbolizes the revival of the “Sunset” palette of the original Air Max Plus, which was released in 1998 and is quite nostalgic.

The “Air Max Plus” cleat is a layout that harkens back to the tiger-inspired style of the classic Air Max Plus, which has become known among aficionados as the “Tn.” The “Air Max Plus” cleat is captivating with its energetic orange body and dramatic black stripes.

Not only does this tribute to the 1990s bring an item of sneaker heritage to the soccer field, but it also allows players to proudly and undeniably exhibit their distinctive style and passion for the game when they wear these sneakers.

Making a stylish statement is not the only purpose of the Zoom Vapor 15 “Sunset” cleat. The Zoom Vapor 15 series’ top-of-the-line elements are incorporated into this product, which was designed with perfection in mind.

Players can anticipate great traction that guarantees control and stability on the field, an ultralight structure that allows for unrivaled agility, and an aesthetic that guarantees ease throughout the game. This cleat demonstrates Nike’s dedication to providing products that can fulfill the requirements of athletes without sacrificing their sense of artistic expression.

To further commemorate the work of the Air Max Plus, this limited-edition cleat will be packaged in an original Air Max Plus box, which will also include a soccer bag of its own.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG “Sunset” football cleats that supposedly arrive in the next few days. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with Nike’s site for timely alerts on their launch.