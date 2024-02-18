Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low PE cleats: Everything you need to know

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low PE cleated boots were recently unveiled by PE designer of the Jumpman label, Ryan M Smith. Two colorways of the collaborative cleats were teased.

Despite the fact that the cleated Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low PEs were designed just for the event and are not currently available for purchase, their presence serves to showcase the continuous connection that exists between Jordan Brand and Travis Scott, as well as Scott's commitment to community participation through his foundation.

More details about the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low PE cleat colorways

Travis Scott's effect on the footwear industry stretches past the stage and studio, and it has become intertwined with the global scene of sports as a result of his inventive partnerships with the Jordan brand.

The emphasis has now shifted to Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low, notwithstanding the fact that the world finally got an announcement of his trademark sneaker, the Jordan Jumpman Jack with an extremely restricted shock drop.

In order to be allowed to play on the baseball field, Scott and others on the field wore sets of his AJ1 Lows that had a cleated sole component. This was done in order to participate in the HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic that was being hosted at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Both the Reverse Mocha and a colorway that resembled his Jordan 1 Low Golf partnership were seen on the field. Both of these palettes were noticed simultaneously. The reverse Swoosh on the left side and the Cactus Jack marking on the insole and heel are two of the prominent design features that have been carried over from Scott's past Air Jordan creations.

These athletic shoes have been designed to feature these characteristics. There is co-branding on the cleated sole box, which is built for effectiveness on the softball field. This co-branding represents the relationship between Jordan Brand and Travis Scott.

Although the mentioned sneakers will not be launched for the general public, fans and sneakerheads willing to buy Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low shoes can surely keep an eye out for other iterations planned for 2024. A total of three colorways are rumored for launch this year, namely “Canary,” “Black Olive,” and “Pale Vanilla.” Interested shoppers can stay in touch with Nike’s site for timely alerts on these three iterations.