Nike Air Max Plus Sunset Pulse sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max Plus Sunset Pulse shoes recently appeared on the internet. These shoes will be entirely decked in a Sunset Pulse/Black-Pink Foam-White-Anthracite color palette.

The Air Max Plus Sunset Pulse colorway is predicted to enter the footwear world sometime during the summer of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and Sole Retreiver. Note that the confirmed launch date isn’t revealed by the Swoosh label as of now.

Reportedly, these pairs will be offered for purchase via the online as well as physical sites of Nike, alongside a bunch of connected sellers. The retail price is set at $180, and it is exclusively available in men's sizes.

More details about the Nike Air Max Plus Sunset Pulse sneakers

Closer look at the Nike Air Max Plus Sunset Pulse sneakers (Image via YouTube/@cbnsneakersupdate)

The newest member of the Air Max Plus family, the Nike Air Max Plus Sunset Pulse, is a striking and compelling newcomer to the collection. It features an appearance that strikes the ideal mix between being daring and having a touch of sophistication.

The outer layer of the sneaker is constructed out of a mix of materials that ensure longevity and air circulation. It has been adorned in a visually appealing blend of sunset pulse and pink foam tones.

The iconic wavy design elements of the Air Max Plus are brought out with a gradient effect, which transitions effortlessly between the two main shades, providing a vision that is reminiscent of a peaceful sunset.

This appearance is supplemented by a piece of the midsole that is white in color and incorporates the noticeable Max Air padding units in sunset pulse. These units provide a superior level of comfort and support while also being visible. The style is finished off with a rubber outer sole unit that is pure black.

Be on the lookout for the next Nike Air Max Plus Sunset Pulse rendition that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks of 2024. Nike fans and other readers are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh's site for timely alerts on their arrival.

Besides the Sunset Pulse variant, the Swoosh label is also planning to rerelease the “Volt/Solar Red” iteration of the Air Max Plus model sometime during fall 2024, as stated in initial reports.