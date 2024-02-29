Nike Air Max 90 LV8 “Baroque Brown” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max 90 LV8 “Baroque Brown” rendition recently surfaced online. This chunky shoe is entirely decked out in a White/Photon Dust-Baroque Brown-Light Orewood Brown-Gum Dark Brown palette.

The Nike Air Max 90 LV8 “Baroque Brown” colorway is projected to be offered sometime during the summer of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the Swoosh label hasn't revealed an official release date as of now.

Reportedly, these pairs will be launched for sale via Nike’s online and offline platforms and other linked merchants. These women’s only shoes will be marked with a fixed price tag of $150 per pair.

More details about the Nike Air Max 90 LV8 “Baroque Brown” shoes

A closer look at the Air Max 90 LV8 sneakers (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

The Nike Air Max 90 LV8, an updated version of the original Air Max 90, is a shoe that serves as a tribute to the extensive legacy of the renowned sneaker. It began as a revolutionary running shoe designed by Tinker Hatfield in the early 1990s, but it has now outgrown its sporting roots and evolved into a cultural icon.

A representation of both traditional and contemporary fashion, the Air Max 90 is a shoe renowned for its daring design and groundbreaking noticeable Air padding.

Nike’s Summer 2024 assortment features a palette called “Baroque Brown” exclusive to ladies and combines heritage and modern fashion. An earthy allure is exuded by this layout, which features a color palette that includes White, Photon Dust, Baroque Brown, Light Orewood Brown, Summit White, and Gum Dark Brown.

It has been constructed from high-quality materials, which guarantee a combination of elegance and longevity. It also features a streamlined silhouette that harmonizes leather, mesh, and synthetic toppings for the best possible breathing and stability.

There is an increase in its level of refinement thanks to the Baroque Brown mudguard, dual Air Max padding, and strong gum rubber outer sole unit.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Max 90 LV8 “Baroque Brown” sneakers that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks of 2024. Nike enthusiasts and other interested parties are encouraged to stay in touch with the Swoosh’s site for regular updates on their arrival.