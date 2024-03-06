Nike Calm Sandal Light Bone: Everything we know so far

The Nike Calm Sandal Light Bone colorway was recently unveiled by Nike. Following mockups and speculations about their launch, the official look at Nike Calm Sandal was finally presented by the brand. This Calm sandal is the newest addition to the Nike Calm catalog, alongside Calm Slides and Calm Mules.

The Nike Calm Sandal Light Bone rendition is projected to be offered sometime around the summer of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the confirmed launch date isn’t revealed by the shoe brand as of now.

Reportedly, these footwear pieces will be sold by the online as well as offline platforms of Nike, alongside a bunch of their linked merchants. They will be dropped with a selling price label of $80 per pair.

More details about the Nike Calm Sandal Light Bone

A closer look at the Nike Calm Sandal Light Bone (Image via YouTube/@lechonjames236)

New additions to the Nike roster are something that fans of the brand are anxiously anticipating as summer draws near. This year, the Nike Calm Sandal is the star of the show. Its "Light Bone" colorway, which is appropriate for the lively summer mood. It is crafted for ease and simplicity, and it conveys the minimalist aesthetic that is characteristic of the Nike Calm collection.

The novel design of this footwear places an emphasis on comfort without compromising on style. It features a footbed that conforms to the wearer's foot, allowing for comfort throughout the day. The Nike Calm Sandal is designed to keep your feet rejuvenated at every step, whether you're walking through the streets of the city or on the beach.

Even more than comfort, wearability is improved by characteristics that are functional. A dependable traction system is provided by the robust outsole, and a tight velcro strap that features the famous Nike Swoosh ensures a snug fit.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Calm Sandal Light Bone colorway that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming week of 2024. Nike fans and other curious readers are advised to stay in touch with the Swoosh’s site for timely alerts on their launch.

Besides Light Bone variant, the Nike Calm Sandal are expected to be offered in some other colorways, like Black and Pink. They will also arrive with a similar price tag of $80 per pair.