Nike Dunk Low 1972 shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Dunk Low 1972 rendition recently surfaced on the internet. This latest iteration will be offered in kids' sizing options and decked in a Sail/White-Sail-LT Light Armory Blue-Deep Royal Blue-Gym Red palette.

The Nike Dunk Low 1972 colorway is projected to be offered sometime during the coming weeks of 2024, per House of Heat. Note that the actual launch date isn’t revealed by the Swoosh label.

Reportedly, these pairs will be traded via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, alongside a slew of connected sellers. These grade school-sized shoes will be marked with a selling price label of $90.

More details about the Nike Dunk Low 1972 shoes

A closer look at the Nike Dunk Low 1972 sneakers (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

The Swoosh label has unveiled the Dunk Low "1972" variant, a shoe that spans generations with an aesthetic that draws inspiration from the past while also appealing to modern tastes.

Drawing on the dense weave of Nike's design legacy, this grade-school-sized product firmly establishes itself within the current sneaker culture while including elements from the company's early days. More than just a shoe, the "1972" model honors Nike's extraordinary rise from a small sportswear firm to a global brand.

The innovative use of needlework is a key component of this creation. The forefoot features the words "Nike" and the significant year "1972," which pays tribute to the year of the brand's inception.

The insoles include a design reminiscent of a vintage catalog, and the heel tag ingeniously replaces the typical Nike lettering with the iconic swoosh insignia.

The shoe's tongue pays homage to the daring and innovative designs of the '90s sportswear scene with its airy mesh construction and bubble-encased Nike emblem.

Despite the patriotic undertones in the Dunk Low "1972" colorway—which includes red, white, and navy—the sneaker's surprising suede toppings in teal as well as powder blue give it a contemporary spin.

The shoe's adaptability and intriguing design are guaranteed by its color palette, which is sure to capture the spirit of its target demographic of young people.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Dunk Low 1972 shoes that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024.