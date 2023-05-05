Nike Air Force 1 Low "Cut-Out" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

After giving the iconic Nike Air Force 1 sneaker model a lavish 40th anniversary in 2022, the label has continued to cash in on the silhouette's trend in 2023. Nike has continued to maintain the popularity of its classic sneaker model by launching exceptional iterations of the shoe, the latest of which is the Air Force 1 Low "Cut-Out" in White Aqua color scheme.

As the sportswear brand steps into the fifth month of 2023, it's standing up to its stature as a footwear genius by launching a unique outlook of its popular sneaker model Air Force 1, which has become an epitome of streetwear sneakers. The latest makeover is giving the shoe a fancy cut-out approach, which is both stylish and chic.

The upcoming Air Force 1 Low "Cut-Out" in White Aqua comes in an eye-catching makeover. The Swoosh label is yet to provide an official release date for the Air Force 1 Low "Cut-Out" sneakers. However, according to media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released n grade-school sizes via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers for $100.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Cut-Out" sneakers come in a color scheme of white and aqua blue

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Cut-Out" sneakers come clad in a white and aqua-blue hue (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label's classic Air Force 1 was designed by the well-known sneaker designer Bruce Kilgore in 1982. The shoe model gained the attention of fans globally with its minimalistic, clean, and sophisticated design since its launch as Nike's basketball shoe.

Over time, the Air Force 1 shoe model has been accepted by the sneakerheads globally as more of a lifestyle and streetwear silhouette. Through unique makeovers and multiple collabs, the silhouette has maintained its pop-cultural relevance in the industry for more than four decades.

The official Nike website explains the heritage as well as current-day relevance of the legendary Air Force 1 sneaker model as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe.”

The Air Force 1 stands out as an epitome in the sneaker community as they are considered a versatile chameleon and can be styled in any way. The upcoming Air Force 1 Low "Cut-Out" sneakers follows a new approach, which is modernistic. As mentioned earlier, the silhouette comes in a "White / Aquatone" color scheme.

The sportswear label has reimagined their iconic Swoosh logo and cut-out a part of the logo and placed upon the lateral profile of the shoe. The cut-out portion of lateral profile has been placed upon the medial side to create a perfect asymmetry symmetry.

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of clean white tumbled material. The white hue makes shoe almost monochromatic, which is complemented by aqua blue details added upon the heel tabs and the "Nike Air" tongue tags.

The most important feature of the shoe is aqua blue-hued tumbled leather profile swooshes. The look is then finished off with white sole unit featuring "AIR" branding.

