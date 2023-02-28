Nike Air Force 1 Low Double Swoosh "Citrus-toned" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike's inline series, based on spray painting, is back on the Air Force 1 Low with a splash of citrus-toned hue. The "Double Swoosh" design element has been used on various sneaker models, including the Air Max 270 React and the Air Max 2090. It will now finally appear on Air Force 1 Low.

The new pair gives a very summery vibe with a citrus tone. Many other Nike sneakers are available in a similar colorway, but this would be the first time with a double swoosh. Right now, there is no official information regarding the release date or price of the shoes. Sneakerheads can expect the release to be in Spring/Summer 2023.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Double Swoosh "Citrus-toned" sneakers will be available in men's size

Nike Air Force 1 Low Double Swoosh "Citrus-toned" sneakers close-ups (Image via Sportskeeda)

As a reference to the double-painted Swooshes that run down the length of the midfoot on its monochromatic counterpart, the bigger version of this sneaker features a vibrant orange slash, while golden yellow tones are scattered throughout the latter check.

The Bruce Kilgore design does not feature any spray paint bottle motifs. Instead, it emphasizes the recognizable 'Air' branding, rendered in a patch of black that serves as a contrasting accent. Additionally, subtle spraying highlights the sole unit in correlation to the inescapable markings left over from the color scheme.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Double Swoosh "Citrus-toned" sneakers have different profiles (Image via Sneaker News)

The double Swoosh design has been used on various Nike models, including the popular Air Force 1. The double Swoosh Air Force 1 sneaker typically features two Swoosh logos on the sides of the shoe, with one slightly larger than the other. This design element creates a layered, dynamic look that distinguishes the shoe from other Air Force 1 models.

In addition to the double Swoosh design, the Air Force 1 generally features a leather or synthetic leather upper, a thick rubber outsole for traction, and a perforated toe box for breathability.

Some double Swoosh Air Force 1 models may include other unique design elements, such as metallic accents or bold colorways. The Air Force 1 has been a popular sneaker since its introduction in 1982, and the addition of the double Swoosh design gives the shoe a fresh and modern update.

The double Swoosh design is popular among sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate unique and eye-catching designs. Some double Swoosh sneaker models have been particularly sought-after and have become popular collector's items, leading to high demand and limited availability.

Double Swoosh sneakers are known for their combination of style and performance, making them popular among sneaker collectors and athletes. Overall, the popularity of the double Swoosh Nike sneakers is driven by the brand's reputation for quality and style and the unique design elements that set them apart from other sneakers on the market.

Considering the previously successful release of double Swoosh sneakers, it can be hoped that this one will be a hit too. Sneakerheads who want to grab these amazing citrus-toned sneakers must keep tabs on Nike's official website and the SNKRs app.

