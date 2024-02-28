Nike Air Force 1 Low Grey Suede sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Grey Suede iteration most recently appeared online. As the name suggests, these shoes are adorned with suede accents featuring a Pure Platinum/White-Melon Tint-Black color palette.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Grey Suede shoe was recently launched in the sneaker market. Currently, these shoes are being offered via retailers like JD Sports (overseas).

Sneakerheads can expect a wider release via Nike's online and physical locations in the coming weeks of 2024. These shoes will be marked with a selling price label of $115 per pair.

More details about the Nike Air Force 1 Low Grey Suede sneakers

Take a closer look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low Grey Suede (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

Nike's Air Force 1 Low has consistently been a mainstay in sneaker society. The manufacturer keeps tinkering with new design aspects to maintain the beloved silhouette's relevance, even with regularly changing sneaker trends.

This time, the traditional low-top style is seen in a new suede-clad colorway that is offered as a component of a larger Nike Sportswear assortment.

In order to keep faithful to its origins while introducing small yet eye-catching alterations, the shoe has a top that is largely made of white leather. The most prominent feature is that it has a layering of neutral gray suede with spurts of brilliant yellow at the heel counter and tongue flap.

Here's a closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

The rear and tongue flap markings have an entirely novel oval-encased motif, which is the finishing touch to a straightforward Swoosh brand design.

Keep an eye out for the next Nike Air Force 1 Low Grey Suede colorway that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of 2024. Nike fans are advised to stay connected to Swoosh's site or its SNKRS app for regular alerts on their arrival.

Besides the Grey Suede variant, the Swoosh label will offer other colorways of the Air Force 1 model in 2024. Most recently, variations like "Baroque Brown" and "Pink Chenille Swoosh" were released by the brand.