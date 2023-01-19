Nike Air Force 1 Low "Team Gold Black": Where to buy, price, and more explored

The sportswear giant, Nike, recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of its classic Air Force 1 silhouette throughout 2022. The label launched a myriad of makeovers in the form of high-end collaborations with Louis Vuitton, Billie Eilish, and more.

The label is now gearing up to continue the trend in 2023 as they unveil makeovers of the silhouette on a weekly basis. The latest makeover to be revealed is the Air Force 1 "Team Gold Black."

An official release date for the Air Force 1 "Team Gold Black" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via the Nike app, SNKRS, and select retailers in Summer 2023 in men's sizes.

Nike Air Force 1 "Team Gold Black" sneakers come with Black suede heel tabs

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 "Team Gold Black" sneakers will be released in men's sizes in Summer 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Over the past four decades, the swoosh label has actively dressed its classic Air Force 1 silhouettes in hundreds of makeovers. The pair debuted back in 1982 as basketball shoes designed by legendary veteran Bruce Kilgore.

Ever since its launch, the silhouette has been appreciated by both collaborative labels and sneakerheads alike.

After a highly successful year in 2022, which was marked by the release of the most expensive AF1 shoes in collaboration with Virgil Abloh and Louis Vuitton, it seems like the swoosh label is not ready to give up the glory just yet.

The latest colorway "Team Gold Black" has never been seen before and surprises fans with a brand new design. The look is clean and simplistic and will surely be the perfect addition to one's summer wardrobe.

supermogul @ghettomogul #spiffy Official Images: Nike Air Force 1 Low LX Team Gold Following a “Mica Green” iteration, the Nike Air Force 1 Low LX “Team Gold” will be another premium rendition of the iconic AF1 which is slated to make its debut... - tinyurl.com/2qprsb5s Official Images: Nike Air Force 1 Low LX Team Gold Following a “Mica Green” iteration, the Nike Air Force 1 Low LX “Team Gold” will be another premium rendition of the iconic AF1 which is slated to make its debut... - tinyurl.com/2qprsb5s #spiffy https://t.co/ON4I2SfSPj

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather, which is supple and soft. The base of the sneaker is clad in a sail hue and gold overlays that are placed upon the lacing system, toe boxes, and ankles. Another shade is added to the mix with a black hue, which is accentuated by the swoosh logos on both, the medial and lateral sides.

Black suede heel tabs have also been added to the rear. The Air midsoles and rubber outsoles in white and team gold, respectively, finish off the look.

The official swoosh label's site introduces the silhouette:

"Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

Commenting upon the sneaker model's dominance in the sneaker sphere, the official site states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Team Gold Black" sneakers are rumored to be released in Summer 2023 via the official e-commerce site of Nike and SNKRS. The pair will be released in men's sizes for $130.

