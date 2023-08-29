Nike Air Force 1 Mid "White Crocskin" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike has continued to add multiple makeovers upon their beloved Air Force 1 sneaker model throughout 2023. The label has made sure to continue the streak of the silhouette's success after a great run of its 40th anniversary in 2022.

The latest sneaker colorway to be added to the catalog is the Air Force 1 Mid "White Crocskin." The makeover is done in a neutral and classic color scheme and will immediately catch the eye of sneakerheads thanks to its sophisticated style.

The Swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the Air Force 1 Mid "White Crocskin" color scheme yet. However, per the media outlet, House of Heat, they will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the upcoming months.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Mid "White Crocskin" sneakers, which feature reptilian textures

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Mid "White Crocskin" sneakers are featured with reptilian textures (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike debuted the iconic and popular Air Force 1 sneaker model in 1982. The shoe was a brainchild of Swoosh label veteran, Bruce Kilgore, who designed it for hardwood basketball courts.

The shoe was quick to gain popularity among sneakerheads, especially hip-hop artists, whose keen interest in the silhouette gave a boost to its performance in the market.

Initially launched as a basketball shoe, the sneaker gradually became a part of a lifestyle sub-label. Currently, it is the epitome of the streetwear world, and its clean "Triple White" look has become a global trend.

In four decades, the sneaker has been dressed in uncountable makeovers including GRs and collaborations.

Talking about the shoe's relevance, the official Nike website describes the sneaker model as follows:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe.

The shoe's upper is given an evergreen look, taking an inspiration from the "Triple-White" look. The innovative design details are blended with the traditional look.

The upper of the shoe comes constructed in all-leather material, while its is done in an all-white color scheme in the classic "Triple-white" color scheme, which is then given a flair with elegant Crocskin reptile textured paneling.

The Crocskin reptilian textured paneling is added to the profile swooshes and the ankle straps, to give an overall luxurious aesthetic.

The pristine white base of the shoe contrasts with the playful iridescent patent leather paneling upon the midfoot Swoosh logo and heel overlays. The look elevates the shoe's aesthetic and adding something to the classic "triple white" detail.

The most prominent detail is added in the south with the latest Icy Blue finish upon the sole unit, instead of the traditional conventional rubber tread.

The Air Force 1 Mid "White Crocskin" sneakers are expected to launch via Nike and select retailers in the coming months for a retail price of $135.