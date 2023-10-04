Nike Air Force 1 "Swoosh Cookie Cutter" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike is continuing to honor its 40-year-old sneaker model Air Force 1 with several new iterations and brand-new colorways of the silhouette. The sneaker model celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023 and is continuing the streak in 2023 with new and unique featured Air Force 1 sneaker colorways.

The latest sneaker makeover to make an appearance is the Air Force 1 Low "Swoosh Cookie Cutter," which comes clad in a whimsical and colorful makeover. The sneaker features a special tag, that is shaped like the swoosh and functions like a cookie cutter. The sneaker is available exclusively in kids' sizes. The sneaker wouldn't just be appealing to toddlers thanks to the vibrant hues but to parents as well owing to the practical attachment.

An official release date for the Air Force 1 Low "Swoosh Cookie Cutter" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet, Sneaker News, the pair will be released via Nike's official e-commerce site, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Swoosh Cookie Cutter" sneakers will be released exclusively in kids' sizes

The Air Force 1 Low "Swoosh Cookie Cutter" sneakers will have a cookie cutter too (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label debuted the beloved Air Force 1 sneaker model in 1982 as a part of the basketball lineage. The label's veteran Bruce Kilgore designed the sneaker and gave it many qualities, including a clean look, defined parts, and a comfortable sole.

The Air Force 1 slowly gained a huge fan base, which included basketball players, fashion enthusiasts, and hip-hop artists. Nike's official website describes the Air Force 1 silhouette as follows:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe."

The latest sneaker to make an appearance is the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Swoosh Cookie Cutter." It comes clad in multiple hues including, sail, white, university red, bright blue, buttercream, off-white, sky blue, and bright green. The shoe's upper comes constructed out of a mix of leather and suede material.

The shoe's base comes clad in buttercream-hued leather, which can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, tongues, and middle panels. The buttercream-hued base contrasts with the sail suede overlays, which are placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars, and heel counters.

The profile swooshes on the lateral and medial sides are clad in a white hue, which is further enhanced with off-white trim, to give a colorless treatment. The white hue is additionally added to the laces and the sole unit.

A vibrant touch is added to the design to catch the eyes of kids, with green, red, and sky blue colors, placed upon the lips of the upper overlays. The Sky Blue trimming is added upon the vamp and middle foot. The University Red accent is placed upon the heel tabs, midsoles, and tongues.

Lastly, the green hue stitching is added with the "AIR" lettering. The look is finished off with white midsoles and blue-speckled rubber outsoles. The shoe is expected to be released soon via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.