Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High Celtics (2023): Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike, alongside Michael Jordan's eponymous label, is bringing back retro for 2023. The co-owned Jordan label unveiled its Summer/Spring 2023 Air Jordan Retro Collection, which featured 16 retro colorways over its signature silhouettes. Interestingly, the label has now unveiled another retro makeover upon its beloved Air Jordan 1 High sneakers.

The latest colorway to appear over the Air Jordan 1 High is "Celtics," which was originally released in 2009 as part of the DMP pack. The shoe model proved to be one of the most hyped and iconic Air Jordan makeover, as it currently resells in a price ranging from $500 to $1000.

The swoosh label has particularly turned their focus upon the Air Jordan 1 silhouette and continues to reveal the catalog of what the year 2023 holds. The official release date for the Air Jordan 1 High "Celtics" hasn't been announced by the sportswear label yet. However, according to media outlet Nice Kicks, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on April 15, 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High Celtics (2023) silhouette was originally released in 2009 as a part of the “Defining Moments Pack”

The Air Jordan 1 sneaker lineage has reached new heights and gained an undeniable presence in both sneakers and the pop-culture world. Moreover, the lifetime contract between Nike and Michael Jordan has permanently altered both sneakers and the basketball world.

The dynamic duo is most focused on the 1985-debuted Air Jordan 1 silhouette. Introducing the silhouette, the official Nike site writes:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue Nouvelles images de la Air Jordan 1 High OG "Celtics" !



Sortie prévue en Avril

The legendary basketball player achieved a lot in a short period of time. One cannot even imagine that he could have gone for a makeover befitting the Celtics instead of the Chicago team.

In 1990, the Celtics team infamously approached Michael Jordan to join their team. However, it didn't happen. Later, in 2009, Jordan label released a Celtics colorway over the Air Jordan 1 silhouette as part of the "Defining Moments Pack." The silhouette was a nod to MJ's legendary play of 63 points against the Boston Celtics in the 1986 NBA playoffs.

The sneaker uses a similar color-blocking scheme as the OG retro Chicago, but the red is replaced with Celtics Green. The Jordan label is now re-releasing the OG colorway. However, a slight change has been made with "Nike Air" branding over insoles and tongue tags instead of the original Jumpman logo.

小言 @ko_go_to Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Lucky Green">>



As a nod to the 2009 "DMP" Pack celebrating when Michael Jordan scored 63 points in the playoffs against the Boston Celtics, Jordan Brand will be releasing the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Lucky Green" (Celtics) for Spring 2023.

The upper of the silhouette comes constructed out of white tumbled leather material, which is layered with the Boston Celtics' green overlays placed over heel counters and ankle flap.

Another hue is added to the mix with premium black leather covers on the sneakers' collars and toe guards. The look is then finished off with white midsoles and green rubber outsoles.

