Nike Air Jordan 2 “Crystal Mint” sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored 

The second signature shoe from Michael Jordan, Air Jordan 2, dressed in cool-toned tunes will soon arrive in August 2023. Released in November 1986, it was the successor to the Air Jordan 1 and played a crucial role in building Jordan's brand. This Jordan sneaker is known for its elegance, sophistication, and high-quality materials, such as faux iguana skin and quality leather.

Despite being a polarizing model, the AJ 2 set the tone for more risk-taking designs and paved the way for innovation in sneakers. Nike Air Jordan 2 “Crystal Mint” sneakers will be on sale from August 1, 2023. Sneakerheads will be able to purchase the new sneaker pair via the SNKRS app and selected Jordan Brand sneaker retailers with a price tag of $175.

Nike Air Jordan 2 “Crystal Mint” sneakers will come in women's sizes

Nobody can debate the significance of the Air Jordan 2 in Michael Jordan's basketball career, despite it being one of the contested Jordan sneaker models. After the initial model's enormous popularity, Nike decided to drastically alter the Air Jordan design, which was a huge gamble. Michael Jordan wore the AJ 2 as he continued to set NBA records, marking a significant turning point for the Jordan brand.

The new version of the Air Jordan 2 “Crystal Mint” emanates elegance with its crisp white, crystal mint, wolf grey, sail, and metallic red bronze color palate. While embracing the vivid colors and vivacious spirit of the summer tournament, this intriguing design of AJ 2 pays tribute to the up-and-coming basketball players of the New York City.

The shoe top, which is made of supple white leather, has perforations for better ventilation. The trimmings, inside lining, insoles, and underfoot all have Mint Green details for a stunning contrast. The renowned New York Harbor landmark is honored with delicate Rose Gold eyelets and marbled tongue branding. Rich bronze-colored branding on the insole and heels contrasts with the refinement of Wolf Grey tumbled leather overlays, heels, and outsole. A simple Sail midsole completes the look.

Nike AJ 2 “Crystal Mint” (Image via Nike)

Nike intended for the Air Jordan 2 to be perceived as a more 'sophisticated' sneaker model than its Air Jordan 1 forerunner, when it was first introduced to the public. One of the key features of the sneaker is the absence of the Nike Swoosh, which was intended to make it both practical for use on the court and fashionable for everyday wear.

Icons of the sneaker industry, Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore, created the Air Jordan 2. The standard Nike logo was removed from the sneaker to make room for the Jordan Wings marking, leaving everyone questioning where the Swoosh had gone. The original colorway of the silhouette was a traditional White/Red. In 1987, three more colorways were made available.

Nike AJ 2 “Crystal Mint” (Image via Nike)

The fact that all of the initial Air Jordan 2 models were produced in Italy, highlighted how expensive and sophisticated this basketball shoes were. The AJ 2 returned to stores as AJ 2 Lows and AJ 2 Highs in 1995, eight years later. AJ 2 sneakers' golden era began when it started to become one of the most anticipated Jordan sneakers.