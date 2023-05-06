Nike Air Jordan 3 "Hide N' Seek" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sneaker lineage, Air Jordan, has always indulged in celebrations of important events, holidays, and festivals, including Valentine's Day, Chinese New Year, Christmas, and more. Now, the label has added yet another event to its list of celebrations: the beloved Children's Day.

Michael Jordan's eponymous label will be celebrating Children's Day 2023 with the launch of a special Air Jordan 3 makeover, dubbed the "Hide N' Seek."

The shoe makeover has many cute features that make it adorable yet chic. An official release date for the Air Jordan 3 "Hide N' Seek" sneakers hasn't been announced by Nike yet; however, according to multiple media outlets, including Nice Kicks, Sneaker Bar Detroit, and more, the pair will be released on June 6, 2023, exclusively in kids sizes.

Nike Air Jordan 3 "Hide N' Seek" sneakers will be released exclusively in kids' sizes

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 3 "Hide N' Seek" sneakers will be released exclusively in kids' sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic Air Jordan 3 sneaker model is one of the most popular silhouettes from the Jordan lineage. The shoe set an ultimate standard in both the sneaker and fashion worlds with its unbeatable tech.

The Air Jordan 3 model was the brainchild of the legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield, who also designed other popular models for Jordan until Aj15. The model featured heavy details as it carried a Nike Air logo on the heel while letting go of the swooshes.

The shoe model introduced three new features to the Jordan lineage, including the Jumpman logo, a gray elephant hide-like print, and a visible air unit. All three features later became a huge part of the sneaker lineage. The Jordan site describes the sneaker model:

"What is now one of the sneaker world's most notable silhouettes was brought to life with an architect's keen eye. Tinker Hatfield, the auspicious name behind much of the Air Jordan franchise, was the visionary behind this classic. At the request of MJ, Hatfield developed the now iconic elephant print."

The AJ3 "Hide N' Seek"'s most recent makeover features a "White / Black / Iron / Light Ash Grey / Sail / Cement Gray" color scheme. The upper of the sneakers comes constructed out of leather material. The base is clad in white, which stands out against the signature elephant print overlays and gray accents.

The toe and heel overlays have the well-known elephant print added. The tongues and heel tabs are branded with the Jumpman logo, both in black. The grey ankle collar adds an achromatic vibe. The black rubber outsoles and sail midsoles complete the look. A cartoon elephant-shaped hang tag is included as a standout element, tying in with the elephant theme of AJ3.

The Air Jordan 3 "Hide N' Seek" sneakers are slated to be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on June 6, 2023, at a retail price of $150 in grade-school sizes, $90 in pre-school sizes, and $70 in toddler sizes.

