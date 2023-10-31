Nike Air Jordan 38 "University Red" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan kick-started their iconic and popular partnership back in 1984 as they signed a lifetime contract. A year later, the duo introduced the world to their first collaborative signature sneaker, Air Jordan 1.

1985-debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker model was just a start of the era. The duo's signature sneaker lineage has continued to be updated annually ever since and has now reached its 38th model.

The duo continues to surprise and mesmerize their fans with every release and they have been successful in maintaining it by adding in more signature shoes.

The latest sneaker to make an appearance is the Air Jordan 38 "University Red." The color scheme is vibrant and eye-catching, while giving a slight reminiscence of the Chicago color schemes.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 38 "University Red" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet, Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on November 7, 2023, at a retail price of $200.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 38 "University Red" sneakers, which are reminiscent of the Chicago Bulls' color scheme

The iconic Air Jordan sneaker lineage has continued to make its space in pop culture with the launch of distinct, unique, and technologically-advanced sneakers for nearly four decades now.

The Swoosh label has now debuted Air Jordan 38 in year 2023. The official site introduces AJ38 as:

"The Air Jordan signature series isn’t just the most storied footwear line in basketball history, it’s also the basketball line at the cutting edge of innovation for the next generation of player. The Air Jordan XXXVIII is the next step in that history, introducing a new plate technology drawn from the insights of Michael Jordan’s impeccable footwork."

The shoes come constructed with a low-cut silhouette which helps in making clean cuts on the hardwood basketball court. It is inspired by the Air Jordan 8 sneaker model and features x player system.

The shooes features multiple technological details including full-length Zoom strobel unit, full-length Cushion 3.0 foam, a radial herringbone traction pattern, Flight plate, Eclipse plate, and the Isoplate in the sole unit.

The Air Jordan 38 "Universityr Red" sneakers come clad in a "White/Black-University Red-Metallic Gold" color scheme.

The base of the shoe comes constructed out of red nubuck material, which is overlays with crisp white textiles upon the side profiles. The red nubuck makes up for the toe boxes, tongues, and the lacing system.

Another hue is added into the mix with Black featured upon the sock liners and the tongue tags. The look is finished off with white plain laces, branding, midsoles, and the semi-translucent outsoles.

The Air Jordan 38 "University Red" sneakers are expected to be released on via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on November 7, 2023, for $200