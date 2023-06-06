Nike Air Jordan 6 Low “Fierce Pink” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and its Jordan sub-label co-owned by Michael Jordan, have never failed to surprise fans with amazing makeovers and releases. The label has focused on providing retro makeovers to its models throughout 2023. The brand is currently working on the Air Jordan 37 signature model, and it has kept updating and remaking the retro versions for its fans. The Air Jordan 6 in "Fierce Pink" is the latest model to get a new look.

The silhouette's makeover comes in bright pink pops all over the sneaker, giving it an eye-catching look. The shoe will be released in kids' exclusive sizes so that they can look dapper and cuter than before. Other than pink, black and white hues make up the rest of the sneaker.

An official release date for the Nike Air Jordan 6 Low "Fierce Pink" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Nice Kicks, Sole Retriever, and more, the sneakers will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on July 24, 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 6 Low “Fierce Pink” sneakers will be released exclusively in kids' sizes

Nike and Michael Jordan's kick-started their Jordan label and the permanent partnership deal in 1984. The duo debuted their first signature sneaker Air Jordan 1 in 1985 as part of its basketball shoe lineup. Soon after the debut, the line was extended due to its immense popularity.

One of the most coveted sneakers from the collection is the Air Jordan 6, which was designed by the Swoosh label's veteran and beloved designer Tinker Hatfield in 1991. The official Jordan label's site introduces the Air Jordan 6 sneaker model as follows:

“The design of the AJ VI silhouette was famously inspired by MJ's German sportscar. It's very essence conveyed speed and class, laden with touches like a neoprene sleeve, a translucent rubber sole and visible dr. As if to validate these design decisions, the AJ VI could be found on the feet of several of pop culture's iconic figures during its debut year."

The latest to surface on the internet is the "Fierce Pink" colorway on the AJ6 Low sneaker. The pair comes in a "Black / Fierce Pink White" color scheme. An official image for the sneaker is yet to surface, however, according to the mockup provided by the Sole Retriever, the pair's upper comes constructed out of leather material.

The base of the shoe is done in a white hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the toe boxes, perforated profiles mid panels, and the heels. The white hue is further added upon the tongues of the shoe. The white hue contrasts with black overlays, placed upon the entire shoe, including lace eyelets, ankle collars, and plain cotton laces.

The plain cotton laces are secured with a black-hued lace toggle. The titular Fierce Pink accents are then added to the tongue trim, insoles, and the "Jumpman" branding. The look of AJ6 Low "Fierce Pink" sneakers is finished off with white midsoles and pink rubber outsoles. The pair is expected to drop in July via Nike for $140 in grade school sizes.

