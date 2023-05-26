Nike SB x Air Jordan 6 "Black Cats" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based label has been growing its sportswear line and increasing its revenue by launching several collaborations.

It has reached a point where two of its sub-labels are collaborating with each other, bringing together some of the most popular silhouettes, i.e. skateboarding and Michael Jordan's eponymous brand.

Despite skateboarding and basketball being two very different sports, the swoosh label has been able to create a style that fits both categories seamlessly. After the recently restock of SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green" sneakers on May 25, 2023, the dynamic duo latest offering has been teased by the sneaker leaker account, @le.syndrome via Instagram.

For their latest collaboration, the duo will launch a brand-new, most probably an all-black makeover of the Air Jordan 6 sneaker model. A release date for the SB x Air Jordan 6 "Black Cats" sneaker model hasn't been revealed by the swoosh label yet.

However, it's rumored to release via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select SB stockists in the near future.

More about upcoming Nike SB x Air Jordan 6 sneakers, which are clad in a triple black color scheme

The upcoming Nike SB x Air Jordan 6 sneakers are clad in a triple black color scheme. (Image via @le.syndrome/Instagram)

Nike launched the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model as part of its basketball shoe lineup in 1985.

The sneaker became very popular and changed the norms of streetwear and sneaker culture. The shoe was eventually taken an interest in by visionaries working at the swoosh label's skateboarding department.

The Nike SB X Jordan collaboration began in 2014. The swoosh label's site introduces the story behind SB x Air Jordan amalgamation as follows:

"Vert and street skaters of the '80s called for a sneaker with cushioning, a high collar and vibrant colours. With icons like Lance Mountain, Mickey Reyes and Bryce Kanights beginning to skate in the Air Jordan I, others took notice, and its legacy began to form."

Soon after, many other silhouettes, including AJ1 High, low, and AJ4 were given multiple makeovers.

The latest on the list is the Air Jordan 6, which was designed by the swoosh label's veteran Tinker Hatfield in 1991. The Jordan label's site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

“The design of the AJ VI silhouette was famously inspired by MJ's German sportscar. It's very essence conveyed speed and class, laden with touches like a neoprene sleeve, a translucent rubber sole and visible dr. As if to validate these design decisions, the AJ VI could be found on the feet of several of pop culture's iconic figures during its debut year."

The latest SB x Air Jordan 6 "Black Cats" sneaker model hasn't been revealed by the sneaker leaker account yet. However according to the close-u leaked photo, the shoe is seemingly clad in an all-black makeover.

A close up showcases the sneaker's tongue. The tongue features usual Jordan branding, which has been replaced by a "Nike SB" lettering. The top of the tongue features SB branding. The tongue has been secured by a black lace toggle and plain black cotton laces.

A jumpman logo is nowhere to be seen on the silhouette yet. A release date for the sneaker is yet to be announced.

