Nike Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "Olympic" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sportswear label continues to make waves within the sneaker and sportswear industry. The label kickstarted its journey with basketball shoes, Air Jordan, in 1984. Over time, it has increased its catalog into other sports and has launched multiple sneakers, including streetwear, golf, and running shoes.

The Jordan label has often engaged in giving its iconic Air Jordan sneaker lineage golf iterations to celebrate Michael Jordan's love for the sport. The latest sneaker to be added to the golf sneaker lineage is the Air Jordan 6 Golf "Olympic." The sneaker makeover comes clad in a retro two-toned color scheme.

The Air Jordan 6 Golf "Olympic" sneakers were launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on October 17, 2023. The pair was released at a retail price of $230.

Nike Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "Olympic" sneakers come clad in a two-toned makeover

The newly released Nike Air Jordan 6 Low Golf "Olympic" sneakers come clad in a two-toned makeover (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike and Michael Jordan debuted their Air Jordan sneaker lineage in 1984 with the launch of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. It changed the streetwear, fashion, and basketball scene completely, blending the three together. The sneaker line has been updated every year since then and has currently reached its 38th signature model.

The beloved and sleek Air Jordan sneaker model was debuted in 1991 as the Swoosh label's legendary veteran designer Tinker Hatfield produced the shoe. The official Jordan label's website introduces the sneaker model as:

“The design of the AJ VI silhouette was famously inspired by MJ's German sportscar. It's very essence conveyed speed and class, laden with touches like a neoprene sleeve, a translucent rubber sole and visible dr. As if to validate these design decisions, the AJ VI could be found on the feet of several of pop culture's iconic figures during its debut year."

The latest Air Jordan 6 Golf "Olympic" sneakers come clad in "White / Varsity Red / Midnight Navy" color scheme. The official Swoosh label site introduces the color scheme:

"Feel unbeatable from the tee box to the final putt in a design is pure early MJ: speed, class and laden with true early '90s touches like visible Air and a translucent rubber sole that continue to stand the test of time."

It further states:

"This model fuses the strut of 1st MJ’s championship with some of our best golf technology, helping you make a statement of confidence when it comes time to tame the course."

The shoes' upper comes constructed out of leather material. The base of the shoe is done in a Midnight Navy hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the perforated middle panel, side panels, and toe boxes. The heel tabs of the sneakers are also clad in a navy hue.

The Midnight Navy base contrasts with the white overlays, which can be seen placed upon the lacing system, plain cotton laces, tongue tags, ankle collars, heel counters, and perforated ankles.

The look is completed with white outsoles, which feature spikes to add grip and stability on the golf course. Furthermore, the shoe features a waterproof upper to maintain comfort.

The Air Jordan 6 Golf "Olympic" sneakers can be availed via Nike and select retailers for $230.