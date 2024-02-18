Nike Air Jordan 6 Retro “Bred” sneaker: Price and other details explored

Nike is preparing to launch another iteration of the Air Jordan 6 lineup, decked out in the "Bred" colorway. The sneaker is dressed in grey, black, and striking red, mirroring the classic AJ6 Infrared colorway.

Air Jordan 6, one of the notable sneakers in the Jordan lineup, has offered an assortment of colorways since its inception in 1991. At the very beginning, it came up with five distinctive colorways, and the Black/Infrared colorway was one of the notable ones.

This classic piece gets an iteration with an infusion of grey, creating a color palette of black, grey, and striking red. Sneakerheads should anticipate the "Bred" colorway with a price of $200 for the holiday season, according to media outlets like Sole Retriever, even though the brand hasn't made an official announcement yet.

Air Jordan 6 "Bred" colorway is expected to be released in the holiday season of 2024

The Air Jordan 6 is one of the most remarkable sneakers in the Jordan lineup, as legendary player Michael Jordan won the first NBA title wearing the AJ6. The exceptional designer Tinker Hatfield made the draft of the shoe, and it came to market in 1991.

It was the match between the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers, which was won by Michael's team. In this match, he showcased his skills by wearing the Air Jordan 6 in a Black/Infrared colorway.

Later, the brand brings an assortment of colorways and collaborations to the Air Jordan 6. This year, the brand is slated to garner another one in the "Bred" colorway. This version, clothed in black, grey, and infrared, draws inspiration from the original colorway.

The shoe features nubuck and synthetic leather, dressed in grey and black. With the reinforced toe cap, the sneaker ensures durability. The variation can be seen in the midsole and outsole.

The polyurethane midsole is dressed in a grey hue, while striking red adds to the quirky color scheme. In the transparent outsole, touches of white can be seen, marking a red Jumpman logo on the back. Another notable feature of the sneaker is its spoiler, which is dressed in dark black and red and incessantly carries the German sports car trademark.

The tongue and lace lock etched the red color, while the heel tab engraved the Jumpmaan logo in a grey hue. The media outlet, House of Heat, and other similar publications unveiled the first look, and according to them, the sneaker is slated to be released in the holiday season with a price tag of $200.