Nike Air Max 1 86' "Light Silver" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, was established in 1964 and subsequently kickstarted their label with the launch of a unique running shoe, dubbed the Moon Shoe. The label has since expanded enormously but has stayed true to its roots. It has continued producing running shoes, and one of its iconic running shoe lines is Air Max.

The Air Max sneaker lineage, which started as running shoes, has been developed into a lifestyle shoe. Under Air Max lineage, the Air Max 1 debuted in 1987. The popular Air Max 1 sneaker model celebrated a lavish 35th anniversary in 2022. Now, continuing with the trend, the swoosh label is launching multiple iconic makeovers of the silhouette in 2023.

After previously introducing makeovers like "Big Bubble," "Timeless," and "Shima Shima," the latest to be introduced by the Swoosh brand is Air Max 1 "Light Silver."

A release date for the Air Max 1 "Light Silver" sneaker model hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet, Hypebeast, the shoe will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Max 1 86' "Light Silver" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 86' "Light Silver" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tinker Hatfield, the legendary sneaker designer and swoosh label veteran, designed the iconic Air Max 1 silhouette in 1986 and subsequently saw a public release in 1987. The sneaker model became an important part of a long-running shoe lineage, which features more than 20 models, including AM90, AM97 and Air Max Pulse.

The Air Max 1 sneaker model was quick to gain popularity due to its unique design, which was inspired by the avant-garde Centre Pompidou, Paris.The silhouette became the first shoe to have visible air technology. It also started the walk-on-air trend and has always ended up on the high-end luxury side. The Nike site introduces the model as follows:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

For the 35th anniversary, the swoosh label launched an alternating iteration of Air Max 1 model, dubbed the Big Bubble. The style features modernized big bubbles and is expected to be released in limited colorways, including the OG "Royal," "Red" and the latest "Light Silver."

The upper of the sneaker comes clad in a mix of grey and silver. The base of the shoe is clad in light silver mesh, which is adorned on the tongue, toe boxes and ankles. The light silver hue contrasts with light pumice suede material, which sits on the medial panels and heels.

Dark grey hue is added on the mudguards with wavy forefoot outlines and matching swooshes, which extend into the medial profiles. A metallic tongue is added with the Nike-branded tag. The look is finished off with barely-volt insoles white midsoles and grey outsoles. The pair is rumored to release via Nike for $150.

