Nike Air Max 1 premium corduroy "Coral Stardust" sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, was established in 1964 and subsequently kickstarted their journey with the launch of Moon Shoe, a running shoe. The label has since expanded enormously but has stayed true to its roots. It has continued producing running shoes, one of the most iconic of which is the Air Max.

The Air Max sneaker lineage, which started as a running shoe, has been developed into a lifestyle choice for many sneakerheads. Under the Air Max lineage, the Air Max 1 debuted in 1987. The popular Air Max 1 sneaker model celebrated its lavish 35th anniversary in 2022. Continuing with the trend, the Swoosh label is launching multiple iconic makeovers of the silhouette in 2023.

After introducing makeovers like "Big Bubble," "Timeless," and "Shima Shima," the latest to be introduced by the swoosh brand is Air Max 1 "Coral Stardust." A release date for the Air Max 1 "Coral Stardust" sneaker model hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet.

However, according to media outlet Hypebeast, the shoe will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers on May 26, 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Max 1 premium corduroy "Coral Stardust" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Air Max 1 premium corduroy "Coral Stardust" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike debuted its Air Max sneaker lineage in 1986, which has continued to grow and help the swoosh label achieve great success. The sneaker range has helped the swoosh label advance in both running and lifestyle markets.

The sneaker model Air Max 1 was designed by the label's veteran Tinker Hatfield, who also designed the Air Jordan 3. The sneaker model started its lineage in 1987. The Nike site introduces the model as follows:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

The Air Max 1 sneaker model has turned into a lifestyle footwear. As a result, they're made from a broad range of materials, with "luxury" versions frequently entering the market.

The Nike Air Max 1 is now debuting in "Coral Stardust" hue with corduroy accents, which are of premium quality. The sneaker makeover is similar to its counterpart Air Max 1 Premium Curduroy "Baltic Blue" sneakers.

The upper of the shoe is indulged in contrasting "Coral Stardust" composition in luxe quality. The shoes come clad in a "Coral Stardust/ Bright Coral/ Oxen Brown" color scheme. The entire upper of the shoe, including the corduroy panels and nylon laces, are clad in the titular "Coral Stardust" hue.

The "Coral Stardust" hue is contrasted with the Bright Coral shade on the tongue tags and profile swooshes on both medial and lateral panels. Another hue is added into the mix with the rustic "Pen Brown" shade across the sockliners and the rubber outsoles as a dark neutral accent.

Lastly, the white midsoles finish off the look. The pair is rumored to release on May 26, 2023, via Nike for $160.

Poll : 0 votes