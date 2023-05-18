Nike Air Max 1 Puerto Rico sneaker pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has continued to serve its fans and customers throughout the year with various releases and iconic colorways on their classic sneaker models. After paying attention to the Air Max 1 in 2022 in celebration of the shoe's 35th anniversary, the Swoosh label is continuing its efforts in 2023 by releasing in Puerto Rico makeovers.

The sportswear brand is known for celebrating every occasion and holiday, giving it a special meaning by releasing multiple themed makeovers. For 2023 Puerto Rico Day, which falls on Sunday, June 11, Nike has prepared two Air Max 1 makeovers. Both the makeovers in the sneaker pack are clad in bright and vibrant hues to attract sneakerheads.

An official release date for the Air Max 1 Puerto Rico sneaker pack hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, but according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the shoe will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in June 2023 at $140.

Nike Air Max 1 Puerto Rico sneaker pack features "Blue Gale" and "Orange Frost" colorways

The upcoming Nike Air Max 1 Puerto Rico sneaker pack features "Blue Gale" and "Orange Frost" colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has a long history of creating special edition sneakers by celebrating the various cultural events and holidays. However, Puerto Rico Day celebrations has always been controversial.

This Nike Air Max 1 Puerto Rico sneaker pack makeovers mark the fourth attempt by the Swoosh label after the infamous controversies surrounding their 2019 and 2020 makeovers. In the aforementioned makeovers, one shoe featured an incorrectly placed flag, while the other used designs from the indigenous people of Panama.

For the 2023 tribute to the festival of island, the label is taking inspiration from the desserts of "Blue Gale" and "Orange Frost" color scheme.

The Air Max 1 silhouettes are one of the most best performance-sneaker shoes and continues to establish itself as a streetwear pioneer. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as follows

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

The first sneakers in the Air Max Puerto Rico pack is "Blue Gale," which comes clad in a Blue Gale-Barely Blue color scheme. The tongue tags feature white, red, and blue colors as a nod to the piragua, a type of snowcone.

The second shoe in the pack is the "Orange Frost" color scheme, which comes in an Orange Frost/Citron Pulse/Coconut Milk color scheme. The shoe's tongue tags feature parcha, pina, and coco flavors of piragua.

Common details such as jewel profile swooshes, metallic "Puerto Ruco" lace dubraes, and island's name is added upon the right sneakers heels. In the south, sneakers feature white foam midsoles, with exposed Air units in the heel.

Almost monochromatic scheme is carried upon the uppers, which matches outsoles. The pairs come packaged in a special "Familia" branded box, which is a nod to helados, an icecream.

