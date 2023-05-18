Nike Air Force 1 Low "Oakland Athletics" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

By releasing iconic and standout makeovers of its classic sneaker models, Nike has given its fans and consumers a marvelous year thus far. The Swoosh label has made sure to maintain its hold on the model after lavishly treating fans of the Air Force 1 in 2022 to commemorate the model's 40th anniversary.

It will now release an "Oakland Athletics" makeover of the silhouette in order to maintain the trend and further capitalize on the model. The Swoosh label is celebrating the baseball team by giving them and their fans an official public release for the year 2023.

An official release date for the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Oakland Athletics" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet; however, according to the outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be made available in 2023 through Nike's official e-commerce site, the SNKRS app, and a few select retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Oakland Athletics" sneakers have a retail price of $90

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Oakland Athletics" sneakers gives a nod to the American professional baseball team (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label has been great at celebrating special days and their sponsored teams. After previously releasing makeovers for Jackie Robinson, the Phillies, and the Dodgers, the latest "Oakland Athletics" suit represents the team via the low-top tooling of Air Force 1.

The Bruce Kilgore-designed sneaker model was released as a part of the basketball shoe lineup and was released to the public in 1982. The model quickly gained popularity among sneakerheads with its minimalistic, clean, and sophisticated outlook.

The sneaker has gained popularity as a streetwear shoe throughout time. The official site introduces the sneaker model and its pop-cultural relevance in the last four decades:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Black rubber outsoles (Image via Nike)

The site further introduces the model:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The latest Air Force 1 Low model follows the color scheme of Oakland Athletics. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of tumbled leather material. The base of the sneakers comes clad in a crisp white hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, mid-panels, tongues, and plain cotton laces.

A green-hued "AIR" lettering is added upon the sole unit (Image via Nike)

Yellow overlays that are affixed to the forefoot, lacing system, heel counters, and ankles contrast with the white color. The forest green accented on the tongue tags and heel tabs adds another hue to the mix.

The look is finished off with the jet-black hue accentuated by the profile swooshes on both the medial and lateral profiles. The pair is rumored to be released via Nike and select retailers in grade-school sizes at a retail price of $90.

Poll : 0 votes