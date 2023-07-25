Nike Air Max 90 GTX “Lapis” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike, the Oregon-based sneaker genius, is inundating the sneaker world with numerous novel iterations of its enduring Nike Air Max 90 sneaker model. Featuring "Reflective Swoosh," "Black Gum," and more colorways, the design has gone through various alterations in recent weeks. An autumn-inspired "Lapis" variation of the model has just been added to the catalog.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the Nike Air Max 90 "Lapis" shoes are set to release this fall, despite the athletic apparel company's lack of an official statement. These autumn-friendly chunky sneakers will be sold for a retail price tag of $160. The shoes will be sold through Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other retail stores.

Nike Air Max 90 GTX “Lapis” shoes feature hemp hues for this autumn season

The Swoosh brand debuted the Air Max shoe range in 1987 with the Air Max 1, subsequently debuting additional models of the sneaker collection. Over the years, the sporting goods manufacturer has furthered its position as a shoe genius by releasing ultramodern sneakers.

In 1990, the Swoosh brand released the classic Air Max 90 silhouette, which quickly became a favorite among enthusiasts thanks to its dad-shoe-inspired aesthetic. Tinker Hatfield, an esteemed shoe designer, formulated this particular sneaker design.

The history of the Air Max 90 footwear style is detailed on the company's website:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone.”

The Nike Swoosh and GORE-TEX (GTX) are expected to dominate the sneaker industry in the fall of 2023, as their relationship for winterized footwear will last another year.

In the upcoming season, the Air Max 90 GORE-TEX will showcase a color scheme that stays true to retro aesthetics, acknowledging the overwhelming popularity of last autumn's collection, which offered the Air Jordan 5 with a variety of Air Force 1 Highs and Lows.

The Summit White, Lapis, Hemp, and Black hues have been used to design the new Air Max 90 shoe. This pair features a premium mesh and leather composition and Gore-Tex markings on the tongue flaps and lateral sides.

In contrast to the White base with Hemp additions, the Swooshes, eyestays, inner lining, insole labeling, and "Nike Air" heels stand out with Lapis details. A White as well as Hemp midsole, a transparent Air Max unit in the heel, as well as a rubber outer sole unit that reveals Lapis beneath, complete the look.

Keep an eye out for the soon-to-arrive Air Max 90 "Lapis" footwear, which will be sold in stores over the course of the following 2023 weeks. Joining the Swoosh site or using the SNKRS app is an easy way for individuals who feel they have to have a pair of these sneakers to start receiving updates regarding the shoe's release date.