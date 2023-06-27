Nike Air Max 90 "Navy Crimson" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant has continued to make waves in both the sneaker and the sportswear athleisure world with its iconic releases.

One of the shoe which perfectly fits both categoiries is the Air Max 90, which embodies the perfect "dad shoe" aesthetic for streetwear enthusiasts and features Air Max technology for high performance while running.

The latest makeover to surface of the Air Max 90 sneaker model is the "Navy Crimson." The hue is reminiscent of the American flag and hence possibly connected to the Jul. 4 celebrations. The colorway perfectly ammalgamates classy and sophisticated with vibrant hues to provide a well-balanced options for sneakerheads.

A release information for the Air Max 90 "Navy Crimson" sneakers hasn't been announced by Nike yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Navy Crimson" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Navy Crimson" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton-based Nike began its journey in 1964 with the launch of a revolutionary running shoe: the Moon silhouette. Since then, the label has continued to evolve greatly and surprise fans with its innovative and futuristic technology.

In 1987, the swoosh label launched running shoes linage, the Air Maxs, which are one of the best-selling and best-known running shoes options. The Air Max sneaker lineage kickstarted with the debut of the Air Max 1 in 1987.

Another beloved silhouette from the Air Max sneaker lineage is the Air Max 90, which debuted in 1990 and became immensely popular with its "Dad shoe" aesthetics.

The shoe model was designed and constructed by the swoosh label's veteran Tinker Hatfield, who can also be regarded as the brain behind the designs of the popular Air Jordan 3 to Air Jordan 15 signature sneaker models. The swoosh label introduced the Air Max 90 sneaker model as follows:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture — art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement.

"With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The latest makeover to appear is the Air Max 90 "Navy Crimson," which commes clad in a "Navy blue/ White/ Crimson/ Grey" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of a mix of linen, suede, mesh and leather materials. The base of the shoe is clad in a white linen material, which is placed on the toe boxes, heel counters, plain cotton laces, and midsoles.

Continuing the tonal makeover, the shoe features grey suede material profile swooshes, which are placed on both the medial and lateral sides. Most of the shoe is clad in a navy blue hue, which is placed on the toe boxes, mid-panels, lacing system, mesh tongues, TPU panels and heel tabs.

The look is finished off with red accents on tongue tabs and rubber outsoles. The shoes are rumored to launch via Nike for $130.

