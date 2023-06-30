Nike Air Max 90 "Phantom / Neutral Olive" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

In 2023, Nike has committed to evolving the iconic Air Max 90 silhouette and giving it a small ressurgence. After revealing multiple colorways for the Summer Spring 2023 season such as "Navy Crimson," "Blue Ghingam," and more, the Swoosh label has revealed a "[Phantom Neutral Oloive" color scheme.

The Swoosh label has evolved the popularity of the AM90 sneaker model and the latest "Phantom Neutral Olive" makeover sits perfectly for fall-themed makeovers. The shoe amalgamates sportswear and performance wear with streetwear as it embodies the "dad shoe" aesthetics and Air Max technology for runners.

An official release date for the Air Max 90 "Phantom Neutral Olive" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Hypebeast and Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Phantom / Neutral Olive" sneakers is clad in fall appropriate hues

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Phantom / Neutral Olive" sneakers comes clad in fall appropriate hues

The Beaverton-based label, Nike, began its journey in 1964 with the launch of the Moon shoe, a running shoe. Since then, the label has continued to evolve greatly with its innovative and futuristic technology for the running shoes lineage.

In 1987, the swoosh label launched the Air Max 1, which are one of the best-selling and best-known running shoes options. The Air Max sneaker lineage further expanded and released Air Max 90 in 1990. The shoe became immensely popular with its "Dad shoe" aesthetics.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews The Nike Air Max 90 pairs ripstop with hits of "Neutral Olive" 🫒 The Nike Air Max 90 pairs ripstop with hits of "Neutral Olive" 🫒 https://t.co/8ngbQICj8D

The shoe model was designed by the swoosh label's legendary designer Tinker Hatfield, who was also the brain behind the popular Air Jordan 3 to Air Jordan 15 signature sneaker models. The swoosh label introduced the Air Max 90 sneaker model as follows:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture — art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The latest makeover to surface is the Phantom Neutral Olive, which comes clad in a "Phantom / Neutral Olive / Light Bone" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of leather, mesh, ripstop, and suede material. The base of the shoe is clad in a phantom mesh material, which is accentuated upon the toe boxes and the collars.

The phantom base contrasts with the light bone overlays, which are placed upon the forefoot and mid panels. The autumn aesthetic is added with the addition of olive hues, with the neutral olive hue clad upon parts of midsoles and the profile swooshes placed on both medial and lateral sides.

Another hue is added into the mix with the vibrant muted red hue emphasizing the "Nike Air Max" branding upon the entire sneaker. The look is finished off with a white and neutral olive sole unit. The pair can be availed via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months for $130.

