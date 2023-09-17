Nike Air Max 90 "Wheat" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant kickstarted their journey as a footwear label with the launch of the Moon Shoe, a track running silhouette in 1964.

The swoosh label has since then continued to update and expand their running sneaker lineage with multiple models. One of the most popular running shoes lineage for the swoosh label is its Air Max line.

One of the most popular Air Max sneaker models is the Air Max 90, which has had a mini resurgence in 2023. After previously being released in multiple colorways, the latest sneaker to be added in the lineage is Air Max 90 "Wheat." The AM90 "Wheat" comes clad in a monochromatic makeover.

A release date for the Nike Air Max 90 "Wheat" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the sneaker model will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in Fall 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Wheat" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Wheat" sneakers come clad in a monochromatic makeover (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton-based brand debuted the Air Max sneaker line in 1987 and launched the Air Max 1.

The line further expanded and launched multiple models including Air Max 90, Air Max 95 and Air Max 97. The Air Max 90 shoe model was added into the running sneaker line in 1990.

The shoe became popular due to its "Dad Shoe" aesthetic among both runners and sneakerheads. The iconic AM90 silhouette was a brainchild of the swoosh label's best-known designer Tinker Hatfield, who have also created a dozen Air Jordan sneaker designs.

Nike introduces the Air Max 90 sneaker model as follows:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture — art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement.

"With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The latest addition to the Air Max 90 sneaker line is the "Wheat" colorway. The latest Air Max 90 comes clad in a "Flax/ Wheat" color scheme.

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of suede and nubuck material. Most of the upper comes dressed in a wheat hue. The wheat hue is accentuated on the toe boxes, middle panels, tongues, and heels.

The wheat hue contrasts with the flax color, which can be seen accentuated on the laces, branding elements and the profile swooshes on the lateral and medial sides. The look is finished off with a brown-hued sole unit, which houses a visible air unit and unique semi-translucent Gum rubber outsoles.

The swoosh label has continued to capture the sneakerheads attention with the launch of the technologically advanced sneakers. Moreover, it has also added ingenious overtones on the shoe.

The Air Max 90 "Wheat" sneakers are expected to be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers. The pair will be released in men's sizes at a retail price of $150.