Nike Air Max 95 " Grey/Black" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike is preparing for another Air Max 95 iteration this year. The upcoming colorway incorporates a grey palette, keeping a muted tone for the footwear. In the 90s, when Nike was filled with sneakers for the basketball court, the Air Max 95 came as the hope in the running world.

The designer Sergio Lozano took inspiration from human anatomy to build these sneakers. The eyelets mirror human ribs, while the midsole mimics the spine. The most notable part of the sneakers is its top-to-toe Air bubble, making this footwear a perfect match for running.

However, the official release date of the "grey/Black" colorway is not announced yet, but as per the media publication Sneaker News, the price point will be $175.

More details on Nike Air Max 95 " Grey/Black" sneakers

Nike Air Max 95, one of the revolutionary sneakers in the running world, was introduced by Sergio Lozano around two decades ago. Inspired by human anatomy, the sneakers created several impacts on the sneakerheads.

Nike writes about Air Max 95:

Conceived by Sergio Lozano, who was working in Nike's ACG category during the mid '90s, the Air Max 95 was originally imagined for larger, more powerful runners pounding the pavement and demanding maximum cushioning.

The design took shape via cues from the human body, with a lacing system inspired by a set of ribs, a spine-inspired outsole and a mesh and suede upper representing muscle fibres. This bold inspiration called for a layered upper construction with synthetic suede, stitched and compression moulded for maximum support without bagging out over time.

The upcoming incorporates a muted tonal color scheme, painting the sneaker in different shades of grey color. The sneakers boast premium materials, including textile, mesh, and leather.

The mudguard features a muted grey tone, setting the base of the footwear. Leather is also incorporated on the lateral side, mirroring the human anatomy. To bring diversity, the designers added different grey color palettes.

The eye stays, sock liners, collar, and tongue are accented in grey, embarking a greenish tone. The sole unit, mirroring the human skeleton, incorporates a darker tone.

The black outsole boasts the spine structure while the midsole accentuates the dark grey color theme, upon which the Air Units are visible.

The grey-colored embroidered swoosh is etched at the lateral part, near the heel tab. The official announcement of the release date has yet to be made. However, per the media outlet Sneaker News, the sneakers will be retailed for $175.