Nike Air Max 95 Photo Blue shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max 95 Photo Blue colorway most recently emerged on the internet. These shoes primarily wear white makeup with the eponymous “Photo Blue” details all over.

The Nike Air Max 95 Photo Blue shoes are projected to be dropped sometime during the coming weeks of 2024, as stated by Sneaker News and House of Heat. Note that the official date of release hasn't been revealed by the Swoosh label as of now.

Reportedly, these pairs will be dropped via the online as well as the physical sites of Nike, alongside a bunch of its associated retail chains. They will be marked with a fixed price tag of $160 per pair.

More details about the Nike Air Max 95 Photo Blue shoes

The Nike Air Max 95 will be released in a new palette that features white, gray, and photo blue, and Nike is planning to celebrate the arrival of the warmer seasons of 2024 by releasing a new version of one of its most common models.

Although Nike has opted for a more subtle treatment this time around, the distinct wavy design of the Air Max 95 provides the ideal canvas for color play. The layered surfaces of the shoe have a gentle transition from white to gray, which offers a refined basis that highlights the classic design of the shoe.

A vibrant element is added to the entire style by the use of "Photo Blue" accents, which are emphasized by this polished palette.

A dynamic contrast that pulls the attention is provided by the "Photo Blue" decoration that has been painstakingly incorporated into the Swoosh as well as the tongue logo. This vivid color is further matched by a darker shade of navy that is incorporated within the Air section in the sole, which enhances the visual dimension and appeal of the shoe.

The final product has an appearance that is well-balanced and appealing, paying homage to the tradition of the Air Max 95 while yet incorporating a new and unique seasonal brightness.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Max 95 Photo Blue shoes that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of 2024. Air Max fans and other interested parties are advised to stay connected with the brand’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.