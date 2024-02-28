Sneaker collaborations are the perfect platforms for brands to express their unique and creative visions and reach a new audience. These partnerships help to reinvent classic silhouettes and designs into something new with fresh color schemes, materials, and design elements.

Sometimes, collaborations go beyond brand partnerships and involve the influence of iconic figures and cultural movements. March 2024 is set to witness long-awaited sneaker collaborations that will unveil fantastic creations.

From legendary partnerships to fresh takes on retro silhouettes, this month promises to have something for every sneakerhead.

Every sneaker collaboration launching in March 2024

1.Needles x ASICS GEL-NYC

The Needles x ASICS GEL-NYC (Image via ASICS)

This silhouette is a product of the sneaker collaboration between Needles and ASICS, combining ASICS comfort technology with Needles' signature rebellious style. The pair of sneakers comes in a black and purple colorway and features a deconstructed upper with layered panels and exposed stitching. The midsoles are fitted with GEL-technical cushioning, and subtle co-branding elements can be seen on the heel, tongue, and soles. The shoes are set to be released on March 1, 2024, according to Sneaker News, at a retail price of $190 from ASICS stores.

2. Quartersnacks x Converse One Star

The Quartersnacks x Converse One Star (Image via Nike)

This sneaker collaboration between Converse and the New York skate shop combines intriguing materials with the classic one-star silhouette. The sneakers feature a suede upper in dark clove, a slightly elevated white platform, and the iconic One Star design on its sides.

The pair of sneakers are expected to be released on March 1, 2024, according to Sneaker News with a retail price of $80. They would be made available in Nike stores.

3. Adidas Fear of God Athletics I "Clay"

The Adidas Fear of God Athletics I "Clay" (Image via StockX)

This sneaker collaboration between Fear of God designer Jerry Alonzo and Adidas produces a pair of footwear embracing the minimalist design. The shoes come in a soft beige-brown colorway and feature an upper made from a premium knit material, a neoprene collar, ankle bungee, and raised platform soles. The shoes are expected to be released on March 3, 2024, according to Sneaker News for a retail price of $250 in both Adidas and Fear of God stores.

4. Liverpool FC x Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD

The Liverpool FC x Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD (Image via StockX)

As a part owner of Liverpool FC, LeBron James has collaborated with the Nike team to release Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen as an ode to the football club. The shoes come in a teal, black, and off-white colorway, featuring an upper with embroidered branding, black laces, and a semi-translucent washed teal rubber outsole. The shoes are expected to be released on March 7, 2024, according to Sneaker News and would sell in Nike stores for a retail price of $170.

5. Social Status x Nike Mac Attack

The Social Status x Nike Mac Attack (Image via Nike)

This silhouette is a product of the sneaker collaboration between Social Status and Nike, the partnership revives the classic Mac Attack silhouette. These basketball shoes are presented in an off-white and black colorway and feature an upper crafted from mesh with leather overlays, a bulky silhouette, a white midsole, and a black outsole. According to Sneaker News, shoes are expected to be released on March 8, 2024, for $140 on Nike.

6. Stussy x Converse Chuck 70

Expand Tweet

Stussy and Converse are partnering again to release two new models, one in a low-top silhouette and the other mid-top. The silhouettes from this sneaker collaboration are crafted from hairy suede materials and will be coming in a sky blue (Chuck 70 Hi) and poppy red (Chuck 70 OX) colorway. Both shoes feature an embroidered black Stussy All-Star logo on their outer panel and their tongue. They are set to be released on March 8, 2024, and according to Sneaker news, Chuck 70 Hi will be launched with a retail price of $110 and Chuck 70 OX for $100. They can be obtained from Stussy and Nike's online stores.

7. Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship

Expand Tweet

The Awake NY and Air Jordan sneaker collaboration started in 2023 and their first project was the Air Ship. This March we will see a new product under this collection in a bold red and blue colorway. The shoe features red snakeskin accents and trims on the right foot and blue snakeskin accents and trim on the left foot. The yin-yang color is balanced with a white leather upper, silver swooshes, and aged soles. According to Sneaker News, the shoes are going to be released on March 13, 2024, for $150 on the brands' websites.

8. Rayssa Leal x Nike SB Dunk Low

Expand Tweet

The 11-year-old Brazilian skateboard sensation Rayssa Leal has collaborated with Nike to create a unique pair of kicks inspired by the star's Brazilian heritage. The shoes feature classic low-top silhouettes and come in multicolor palettes of purple, brown, blue, and white. This sneaker collaboration silhouette is crafted from leather with textile overlays and comes with a medial heel that features Rayssa's logo. According to Sneaker News, the shoes are expected to be released on March 19, 2024, at a retail price of $125 on Nike.

9. Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

This highly sought-after sneaker collaboration between Marcus Jordan's Trophy Room and Air Jordan gives birth to reimagined retro footwear in a familiar colorway of red, white, and black that transports us back to Michael Jordan's days with the Chicago Bulls.

The sneaker is crafted from premium leather and features a shimmering golden "Wings" emblem on the spine and a Trophy Room logo on the quarter panel. According to Sneaker News, the shoes are expected to be released on March 21, 2024, at a retail price of $140 on Nike.

10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Superstar

Expand Tweet

This sneaker collaboration pays homage to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' 40th anniversary. Their debut can be traced back to a 1984 comic book and Adidas is unveiling this footwear as a sign of respect to the shelled heroes. The shoe comes in a green, white, and red colorway and features a green upper adorned with a white turtle shell patterned shell toe and monogram lace charms that represent each of the turtles. According to Sneaker News, the shoes will be released on March 22, 2024, at a retail price of $130 on Adidas.

Sneaker collaborations give a new perspective to classic silhouettes and include new technology. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more updates.