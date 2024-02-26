Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 Pack: Everything we know so far

The Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 pack recently appeared on the internet. The latest joint pack offers two styles of Converse’s classic Chuck 70 model, namely Hi and Ox. These two sneaker styles are decked in Sky Blue and Poppy Red ensembles, respectively.

The Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 Pack is expected to enter the footwear scene on March 8, 2024. Reportedly, these shoes will be sold across all platforms, including Stussy and Converse. The Chuck 70 Hi variation of the sneaker pack is expected to be dropped with a $110 price tag, while the Chuck 70 Ox will be priced at $100.

More details about the Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 Pack

Take a closer look at the two sneakers (Image via Twitter/@fullress)

Stussy has gained a reputation for being an industry trailblazer due to its innovative collaborations that combine fashion with elements from surf, skate, and music. The continued collaboration between the two companies, Stussy and Converse, is evidence of this.

For the 2024 drop, the duo shared emphasis on the Chuck 70 silhouette. Stussy and Converse are preparing to release updated versions of the Chuck 70 Hi and Chuck 70 Ox, given the successful reissue of the Surfman hue.

Presented in opulently textured fuzzy suede, the forthcoming Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 Pack showcases the Sky Blue Chuck 70 Hi and the Poppy Red Chuck 70 Ox. In contrast to the more conventional canvas and hemp options, this fabric gives the footwear a more substantial and tactile feel.

A unique Stussy update—a hand-drawn Converse star insignia next to the "All-Star" text—adorns the muted tongue and runs through the black laces. This reimagines traditional marking with a personalized twist. Each shoe also has a special star embroidered on the side, representing the two businesses' collaborative ethos.

The collaboration's distinctiveness is further highlighted on the inside, where Stussy insignia can be seen on the insole as well as the interior of the tongue. A gum rubber outsole plus a traditional white and black midsole provide a timeless finishing touch that harmonizes exquisitely with the top.

Be on the lookout for the Stussy x Converse Chuck 70 Pack that will be accessible in the next few days. Those curious to get these pairs are advised to stay connected with the brands’ sites for timely alerts on their arrival.