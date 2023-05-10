Nike Air Max 95 Ultra "Black Red" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike has continued to surprise sneakerheads with their iconic makeovers of classic sneaker models. The Swoosh label is now extending its Air Max sneaker lineage with the addition of the Air Max 95 Ultra "Black Red." The classic sneaker model immediately catches the eyes of sneakerheads with its sleek and bold look.

The pair comes right after the Swoosh label plans to release the "Black and Stadium Green" makeover on May 17, 2023. The latest makeover to surface on the sneaker model is "Black Red."

The Swoosh label hasn't provided a precise release date for the shoes; however, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023.

Nike Air Max 95 Ultra "Black Red" sneakers come clad in a black, red, and gray hue

The upcoming Nike Air Max 95 Ultra "Black Red" sneakers come clad in black, red, and grey hue (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label debuted the Air Max 95 sneaker model in 1995 as a part of the Air Max sneaker lineage. The shoe was added to the sneaker lineage, which features models such as the Air Max 1, Air Max Light, and Air Max 90.

The sneaker model was created by the Swoosh label's beloved designer, Tinker Hatfield, who's also designed other iconic models, including the Air Jordan 3 to Air Jordan 15.

The Air Max 95 shoe became a commercial success and won the favor of both streetwear enthusiasts and runners. The silhouette continues to be clad in multiple makeovers after 28 years, even though its production is on the lower side compared to the Air Max 1 and Air Max 90. Nike introduces the silhouette as follows:

"There are layers to the Air Max 95. Sporting a grooved design, these were the first Nike shoes to don a forefoot Air unit. And debuting with a black sole, unheard of at the time, these kicks looked fresh no matter where you stepped."

The latest Black Red makeover of the silhouette is one of the iterations of the Air Max 95 to give it an updated and more weather-resistant ride. The shoe's Air Max 95 Ultra sneaker iteration has also been in rotation for nearly eight years now. The official Swoosh label's site introduces its Ultra counterpart:

"Inspired by the running world, the Nike Air Max 95 Ultra refreshes a classic design to create something sleek and lightweight. Airy mesh and wavy design lines root these kicks to the original while Max Air units in the heel."

The sneakers' uppers opt for a strong triple-black color-blocking scheme with a few complementing bursts of red and gray. The versatile silhouette is made of a combination of diamond-cut mesh and TPU overlays. Black covers the majority of the shoe, including the tongues, sole unit, and lace loops.

A flair is added to the design with a silver strip in the middle of the midfoot, which is surrounded by grey-hued and black stripes. A contrasting hit of red is added to the tongues and heels' Air Max branding.

The SNKRS app, select retailers, and Nike's official e-commerce site are all expected to offer the shoe model shortly.

