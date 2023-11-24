Nike Air Max 97 “Olive/Bone” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Max 97 “Olive/Bone” sneakers have quickly become a highlight of the season, perfectly embodying autumn's essence. In the latest update of Christian Tresser's iconic Air Max 97 design, these sneakers have ventured into new fabric explorations, stepping beyond the original construction.

The chosen “Olive/Bone” color scheme resonates deeply with fall vibes, presenting a stunning mix of textures and colors that are sure to catch the eye in the sneaker world. This edition of the Nike Air Max 97 stands out with its distinctive color blend. The combination of olive's earthy tones with the subtle elegance of bone offers a sophisticated yet approachable look.

More than just a fashion piece, these sneakers celebrate the dynamic colors and textures of the season. For those keen on sneakers, 2023 is a year to remember, as the Nike Air Max 97 “Olive/Bone” will hit Nike offline locations and online stores, priced at $175.

Given the Air Max 97's storied history and the distinctiveness of this colorway, anticipation is building. This release is an excellent chance for sneaker aficionados to infuse their collection with a touch of the season.

Nike Air Max 97 “Olive/Bone” sneakers will be available at $175

Overview of Nike Air Max 97 “Olive/Bone” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

As can be gauged, the design of the Nike Air Max 97 “Olive/Bone” sneakers is marked by a rich mix of textures. The silhouette features an off-white suede mudguard that runs the full length, harmonizing with its base. The tongue and mid-foot windows are accentuated with a thick, grid-layered mesh, adding a unique tactile dimension to the shoes.

The color scheme of these sneakers showcases a balance of contrast and unity. The silhouette's lower half is bathed in the “Bone” hue, while dark green swooshes add depth to the profile. In addition, the “Olive” upper is highlighted by color-matched tongue tabs, creating an eye-catching visual appeal.

Nike Air Max 97 Olive/Bone sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

Nike’s commitment to comfort and durability is evident in the Air Max 97 “Olive/Bone.” Designed for both a comfortable fit and lasting wear, these sneakers meet the high standards typical of Nike products.

.Nike's Legacy

Dating back to 1964, Nike, initially established as Blue Ribbon Sports by founders Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman, has evolved from a humble distributor of Japanese running shoes into a dominant force in the global sportswear industry. This transformation has been fueled by a relentless commitment to innovation and quality.

A landmark moment in Nike's history was the introduction of Air Max technology in 1987, which revolutionized the world of sneaker design by seamlessly blending comfort with functionality.

Expand Tweet

Within this lineage, the Air Max 97 has been a crucial model, renowned for its distinctive design and pioneering introduction of a full-length air unit.

The Nike Air Max 97 “Olive/Bone” sneakers transcend the typical seasonal fashion statement. They stand by Nike's impressive heritage, showcasing modern design and a flair for contemporary style. Their design and color scheme holds the essence of autumn.

Nike Air Max 97 Olive/Bone sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

Slated for release in 2023 and priced at $175, these Nike Air Max 97 “Olive/Bone” sneakers are more than just another addition to one's collection; they represent an investment in style and comfort.

This upcoming release is highly anticipated by those who cherish Nike's legacy and the iconic status of the Air Max 97 series.