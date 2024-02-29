Nike Air Max Dn All Day shoes: Everything we know so far 

The recently introduced model's Nike Air Max Dn All Day iteration surfaced on the internet. This shoe will be entirely decked out in a Hyper Violet/Light Crimson-Dark Smoke Grey-Black palette.

As stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit, the Nike Air Max Dn All Day colorway is predicted to step into the sneaker scene on March 26, 2024. Note that official confirmation is still awaited from the shoe brand.

Reportedly, these shoes and some other partnering sellers will be sold via Nike's online and offline locations. They will be marked with a selling price label of $160 per pair.

More details about the Nike Air Max Dn All Day sneakers

Closer look at the sneakers (Image via YouTube/@sneakersociety)

During the celebration of Air Max Day 2024, which takes place on March 26, Nike Sportswear plans to offer the Air Max Dn "All Day" version with the "All Night" edition. This new version is another source of enthusiasm for the Air Max heritage. Fans of sneakers are excited about the unveiling of these limited-edition sneakers during the festivities.

The footwear has an impressive blend of colors, including Hyper Violet, Light Crimson, Dark Smoke Grey, and Black. A textured layer adds flair and functionality to the top of this shoe, which features a gradient textile front that combines shades of crimson and violet. Not only does the TPU heel counter guarantee support, but it also features a one-of-a-kind circular DN Air Max badge for added flare.

The Dark Smoke Grey Phylon midsole and the Pink-tinged Dynamic Air mechanism are two features that set the Air Max Dn apart from other models. In order to provide great padding and support, this system incorporates a Nike Air component that is discretely inserted into the heel and consists of two chambers and four tubes.

Air can flow without interruption between the tubes, guaranteeing an effortless shift with each stride and improving comfort and performance.

The description of the newly created Air Max Dn model in Nike's newsroom reads:

“Bold and sleek, the Nike Air Max Dn marks a new generation in the footwear cushioning revolution that Nike began more than three decades ago, arriving with a reimagined platform for self-expression — and what it feels like to walk on Air.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Max Dn All Day shoes that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks of 2024. Those absolutely interested in copping them are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.