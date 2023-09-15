Nike Air Max Plus "Lemon Lime" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike Air Max Plus has received many unique, interesting, and, in some cases, colorful makeovers this year. We have recently seen "Black Harvest Gold," and now a new colorway, "Lemon Lime," has surfaced on the internet. Nike Air Max Plus "Lemon Lime" is a treat for those who love bold sneakers enveloped in vibrant colors. This upcoming variation of the ‘Tuned’ lineup looks refreshing and exudes a citrusy feel.

The Swoosh label hasn’t unveiled the details of this sneaker, so an official release date is yet to come, but the new colorway will likely hit the market soon. However, the Nike Air Max Plus "Lemon-Lime" will be available to sneaker lovers via Nike’s official site and other select online and offline retailers as soon as it is made available to the public.

Nike Air Max Plus "Lemon Lime" shoes are contrasted with crisp white sole units

With a vivid green and yellow gradient top, this remarkable sneaker readily captures attention and stimulates a sensory experience. Lemon-yellow hues contrast with the bright base of this sneaker design. The vibrant yellow toe cap and overlays sit perfectly against the vibrant green mesh base.

The same zesty hue is employed in the TPU vein cage covering, heel caps, and rubber outsoles of these kicks, and the splash of color is finished with the tongue, laces, and insoles.

The green shade is adopted to form a gradient effect, with the deepest green hue at the rear pattern merging with yellow at the toe box. These sneakers have an unquestionably appealing design, with a beautiful combination of clean white midsoles that offer a sense of refinement. There are four signature Air windows on the medial side and three on the lateral side of the midsoles of this ensemble.

On the sides, the modest presence of a white Swoosh surrounded by green accentuates the overall visual appeal of this masterpiece. The tongue bears Air branding, while the insoles and heel tabs have 'Tuned Air' or Tn branding. These pairs are a dream come true for Air Max aficionados, owing to their killer looks and phenomenal comfort.

The Nike Air Max Plus, commonly referred to as the Nike TN or "Tuned," is a beloved athletic sneaker that made its debut back in 1998. The Air Max Plus has a rich history that is intricately linked to the evolution of Nike's groundbreaking Air Max technology and the vibrant cultural landscape of the late 1990s. Masterfully crafted by the talented Sean McDowell, the iconic Air Max Plus draws its inspiration from the breathtaking beaches of sunny Florida.

Palm trees, with their dynamic allure and the serene beauty of a sunset, served as inspiration for the Nike Air Max Plus. The intriguing undulating patterns adorning the shoe's upper draw inspiration from the graceful motion of palm trees gently swaying in the breeze. Throughout its existence, the Air Max Plus has undergone numerous transformations, showcasing a plethora of enhancements in terms of materials, color schemes, and cutting-edge cushioning technology.

Keep an eye out for the highly anticipated "Lemon-Lime" iteration of the iconic Air Max Plus dropping in the coming months of 2023. For those looking to cop the kicks mentioned earlier, be sure to stay tuned to the official Nike website or give the SNKRS app a go on your mobile device to stay in the loop with all the latest drops.