Nike Air Max Plus “Reverse Grape” sneakers: Price and more details explored

The Nike Air Max Plus is set to receive a new colorway that is inspired by a previous model. In 2022, the Nike Air Max Plus Grape hit the market and was a great success. The sneakers' color combination was white, emerald, and violet. Now, the Swoosh label will launch the same model with a reverse color scheme.

The Nike Air Max Plus will come to the market in a “Reverse Grape” color. This time, the main colors will be violet and black. The brand hasn't announced the official release date for the sneakers yet. However, it has been revealed that they will cost $175. Those interested will be able to buy a pair via the official Nike store, the SNKRS app, and other selected retailers.

Nike Air Max Plus “Reverse Grape” sneakers will arrive in men's sizes

The Nike Air Max Plus, also known as the Nike Tn, was first released in 1998 and was designed by Sean McDowell, who was tasked with creating a new line of running shoes that incorporated the Tuned Air technology. After the introduction of the iconic model, it instantly became one of the most sought-after high-tech sneakers among fans of the Swoosh label.

In the upcoming Nike Air Max Plus “Reverse Grape” sneakers, the black tumbled leather overlay is highlighted with a purple grape tint that runs along the trim. The tint gradually disappears as it reaches the tongue and the vamp. The laces, TPU cage, and Swoosh branding all contrast with black. The logo and part of the outsole are highlighted in aqua, while the midsole and full-length Air Max bubbles are white.

The Air Max Plus incorporates Nike's revolutionary Tuned Air cushioning technology, which features individual air units strategically placed in the midsole to provide targeted support. It delivers a comfortable and dynamic experience with excellent impact absorption.

The upper of the Air Max Plus has a unique gradient design, with the color shifting from darker hues to lighter shades as it moves from the base to the top of the sneakers. This gradient pattern contributes to the product's eye-catching and distinctive aesthetic.

One of the key features of the Air Max Plus is the plastic TPU overlays on the upper, which not only enhance the model's structural integrity but also adds visual appeal. These overlays have wavy patterns that give the sneakers their characteristic look. To enhance durability and protection, the model also has TPU overlays on the toe cap and heel counter.

The sneakers utilize an integrated lacing system that combines traditional laces with plastic or fabric eyelets. This design allows for a secure and customizable fit, adapting to the shape of your foot.

Enriched with high-tech features and advanced modifications, the Nike Air Max Plus “Reverse Grape” sneakers are sure to be popular when they arrive.

