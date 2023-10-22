Nike Air VaporMax Moc Roam “Light Stone and Luminous Green” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Nike design team consistently comes up with novel and ground-breaking concepts, along with fresh and original takes on classic shoe silhouettes. In addition to producing an uncountable number of sneakers with traditional laces, the business concentrates on the development of laceless styles such as the VaporMax Moc Roam.

The stated model is slated for launch in the “Light Stone Luminous Green” ensemble. The latest VaporMax Moc Roam “Light Stone Luminous Green” colorway will debut on October 31, 2023.

These pairs will be sold via the SNKRS app and a couple of associated retail chains, both offline and online. It will be offered in sizes that are exclusive to men, and the suggested retail price is $220 for each pair.

Nike Air VaporMax Moc Roam “Light Stone and Luminous Green” shoes are adorned with bold black branding accents

Here's a closer look at the upcoming footwear designs (Image via Nike)

The VaporMax Moc Roam Light Stone is the most recent footwear to join Nike's ongoing effort to redesign and reinterpret their most iconic styles. This path of innovation kicked off with the Nike Air VaporMax.

This "Light Stone Luminous Green" variant comes after the unveiling of the chic "Black" hue. It proposes a surprisingly fresh approach to the VaporMax silhouette by adding a moccasin upper. The description of this Air VaporMax Moc Roam “Light Stone Luminous Green” on the SNKRS app reads:

“Fresh and fun, this laceless wonder lets you bounce into the future like only the VaporMax can. The Moc Roam combines lightweight materials with a utilitarian, slip-on design—then sets it all atop the legendary, full-length VaporMax Air unit for supreme cushioning."

It further continues as:

"A woven shroud helps your feet stay comfy in the elements and the painted VaporMax cage completes your futuristic look with a strikingly clean finish.”

The "Light Stone" iteration of the VaporMax Moc Roam, which embodies the beauty that can be found in understatement, comes equipped with a TPU structure that wraps around the toe box as well as the middle of the foot to provide robust longevity.

Canvas is used for the forefoot and collar areas. Both the forefoot and collar have the same tan coloration as the remainder of the top. The bold black swoosh branding details are added to these pairs.

A heel that is cushioned on the inside provides the wearer with the greatest possible level of comfort. The creme-colored VaporMax sole unit that sits below the top provides a nice contrast.

Here's a detailed look at the uppers and heels of the footwear (Image via Nike)

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Nike VaporMax Moc Roam “Light Stone Luminous Green” footwear pieces that will be purchasable in the next few days. Those interested in getting their hands on these pairs are advised to get the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.

In addition to the “Light Stone Luminous Green” rendition, the Swoosh label will also launch the “Triple Black” colorway of the VaporMax Moc Roam silhouette. As stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit, this all-black laceless footwear will hit the shelves on November 23, 2023. The SNKRS app and a bunch of connected vendors will sell them for a retail price of $220 per pair.