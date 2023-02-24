Nike Blazer Mid ’77 "Classic" sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Nike Blazer Mid '77 is a popular sneaker model released in 1973. The shoe has undergone many changes but has remained a popular style among sneaker and hip-hop enthusiasts.

Since the earliest days of hip-hop, Nike has benefited from the culture's popularity. Fifty years after the genre's inception in The Bronx, the brand is releasing commemorative iterations of the Blazer Mid '77 and other styles.

A new version of the classic Blazer Mid '77 will be released in the coming months. As per the leaks, the model will be available exclusively in men's sizes. Apart from this information, there is no official data on the exact release date and price.

Hip-hop classic Nike Blazer Mid '77 will release in men's sizes

Nike Blazer Mid '77 "Classic" sneaker close-ups (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Blazer Mid '77 has a significant presence in hip-hop culture, and its popularity can be traced back to the genre's early days. In the 1980s, the Blazers were a popular sneaker among breakdancers, who appreciated their flexibility and grip.

As hip-hop evolved, the Blazer Mid '77 remained a favorite among artists and fans. The sneaker's sleek design and versatility make it a perfect choice for hip-hop artists, who often pair it with various styles, from casual streetwear to high-end designer brands.

Different profiles of Nike Blazer Mid '77 "Classic" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The new Blazer Mid '77 will follow the same classic design with some new modifications. Its upper is typically constructed from a combination of leather and suede, which gives the shoe a textured look and feel. The shoe also features a padded tongue and collar for added comfort.

The Swoosh logo is prominently displayed on the side of the shoe. In the Blazer Mid '77 model, the Swoosh is made of leather and is slightly elongated compared to the original Blazer design. The midsole is made of foam and has a textured pattern on the sides, adding to the shoe's aesthetic.

The Nike shoe's outsole is made of rubber and features a herringbone pattern, providing excellent traction. It also incorporates a reinforced toe cap, which adds durability to the shoe and helps protect the toes. The main attraction of Blazer Mid is its traditional lace-up closure system, which allows for a customizable fit and a classic look.

As for the history of the Blazers, GOAT said:

"Initial versions of the Blazer produced between 1972 and 1974 were made in Japan and Taiwan. A suggestion of the ways Nike chased competitor adidas, very early prototypes of the Blazer even sported a Superstar-esque shell toe."

The GOAT also said:

"The legacy of the Blazer is closely tied with George “The Iceman” Gervin, considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. Although the Blazer had already been around for several years, the 6’7” San Antonio Spur became synonymous with the silhouette beginning in 1977 when Gervin became the first NBA player to endorse the shoe."

Nike Blazer's unique combination of materials and structural features has helped to establish it as a timeless classic in the world of footwear. It has established itself as a classic sneaker in hip-hop culture, and its popularity shows no signs of fading anytime soon.

