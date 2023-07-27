Nike Dunk High "Dusted Clay" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant has continued to add multiple colorways of the iconic Dunk sneaker model in its catalog throughout 2023. The Swoosh label has added makeovers to its multiple iterations including low-cut, high-cut, EMB, Remastered, and more. Now, to further extend the catalog, the label has revealed Dunk High "Dusted Clay" to its list.

The Dunk High sneaker is one of the less frequently renewed sneakers, however, the Swoosh label has continued to keep the shoe model in rotation due to its major fan following. The latest "Dusted Clay" makeover comes clad in neutral colors, that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also classy.

An official release date for the Dunk High "Dusted Clay" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker News and Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on November 4, 2023, at a retail price of $130.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk High "Dusted Clay" sneakers, which will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike Dunk High "Dusted Clay" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes (Images via Sportskeeda)

The Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike launched their iconic Dunk sneaker model in 1985 as the brilliant mind of Peter Moore designed the silhouette. The Swoosh label launched the Dunk sneaker model as a part of basketball shoe lineup, however, it quickly was accepted by the other sub-categories including lifestyle and skateboarding.

The sneaker model was quick to gain the attention of sneakerheads, fashion, and sports enthusiasts as they entered into the collegiate scenes. The younger generation greatly appreciated the sneaker model's color scheme and clean silhouette. The shoe holds great historical prominence in the sneaker world. The Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community — skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways.

The latest Dunk High "Dusted Clay" sneaker comes clad in a "Dusted Clay / Earth / Pale Ivory / White" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of premium leather and mesh material, with the base of the shoe being dressed in Pale Ivory hue. The Pale Ivory color is added upon the perforated toe boxes, collars, and quarter panels.

The ivory base contrasts with the Dusted Clay-hued leather overlays, which is featured upon the tumbled leather mudguards, heels, and the eyestays. The mesh material is placed upon the tongues and the inner lining to enhance comfort. Another hue is incorporated into the sneaker model as the Earth hue is added upon the heel pulls and the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides.

The look is finished off with Swoosh-branded tongue tags, white midsoles, and an earthy hue added upon the rubber outsoles. The Dunk High "Dusted Clay" sneakers are rumored to launch via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers on November 4, 2023, for $130. The shoe will be launched exclusively in women's sizes.