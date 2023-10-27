Nike Dunk Low "Hyperflat" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has concentrated most of its energy on launching multiple makeovers of the Dunk sneaker model throughout 2023. The label has launched unique and aesthetic makeovers upon the multiple iterations of the Dunk sneaker model, including Dunk Low, Dunk High, SB Dunk, and more. The latest makeover to make an appearance is the Dunk Low "Hyperflat."

The Dunk Low "Hyperflat" sneakers come clad in a unique, bold, and iridescent makeover. The silhouette is dressed in dark hues, which are far from basic and immediately catch the eye.

An official release date for the Dunk Low "Hyperflat" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News and Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023. The pair can be expected to be a Greater China-exclusive release.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Hyperflat" sneakers, which come clad in a dark iridescent makeover

The latest Dunk colorway to make an appearance is the Dunk Low "Hyperflat," which comes constructed out of leather material. The entire shoe is doused in a dark color scheme. The upper forefoot overlays are patterned in a grid-like structure to harmonize the color scheme with the gunmetal-hued toe boxes.

The black hue is added to the lace collar, lacing system, and heel to create a strong contrast. The entire upper is kept iridescent and features a subtle shine to give a groovy retro-robotic touch. The lenticular gloss is further added upon the heel tabs and the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides.

The tongue tags feature the words "Be True To Your DNA", which is done in a retro robotic aesthetic and gives a hint of nostalgia. A funky "Nike" branding is added on the heel tabs. Another hue is added into the mix with smoke grey pull tabs and Phillips-head rivets.

Completing the overall look are the tongue pull-tabs, Phillips-head rivets, and a smoke-grey transparent outsole.

The iconic Dunk sneaker model was first released in 1985 as veteran designer Peter Moore gave a comfortable and technologically advanced silhouette to the basketball world. The shoe was designed with clean lines and fit right into the streetwear trend.

The shoe further featured a comfortable sole unit, that not only helped on basketball courts but also for casual day-to-day wear. The pair quickly gained hype amongst sneakerheads due to its strong association with college basketball teams, especially after the launch of the BTTYS (Be True To Your School) pack.

The Swoosh label's multiple sub-categories such as lifestyle, skateboarding, and more took interest in the Dunk silhouette and launched multiple iterations of their own. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

The upcoming Dunk Low "Hyperflat" sneakers are expected to be released exclusively in the Greater China region.

The shoe is expected to be released via Nike and select retailers for $130.