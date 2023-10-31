Nike Dunk Low "Laser Fuchsia" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

lNike has given its Dunk sneaker model centralized attention throughout 2023 and dressed in uncountable makeovers.

The label focuses on delivering unique makeovers to sneakerheads, who always look forward to updating their collection. The swoosh label has delivered unique aesthetics on all the iterations of the OG shoe, including SB Dunk, Remastered Dunk and Dunk Low.

The latest makeover to surface on the radar of sneakerheads is the Dunk Low "Laser Fuchsia," which comes clad in shade of pink.

The silhouette come clad in vibrant, simplistic and classic makeover, which immediately catches the eye of sneakerheads, especially the younger sneaker fans.

A release date for the Dunk Low GS "Laser Fuchsia" sneaker hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. Bowever, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the shoe will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers in Spring 2024.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Laser Fuchsia" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Laser Fuchsia" sneakets (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Dunk sneaker model was debuted by the swoosg label in 1985 and immediately caught the attention of sneakerheads, especially teenagers.

The shoe was a brainchild of the respected shoe designer Peter Moore, who is also famous for creating Air Jordan 1.

The shoes' clean aesthetic, low price point and comfortability became huge factors in contributing to the shoe model's fame.

The technologically advanced sneaker was originally released for hardwood basketball courts, but it slowly was adapted into a lifestyle and streetwear shoe.

The shoe features a comfortable sole unit, which became essential for players both on and off court.

The shoe further gained more popularity after the launch of Be True To Your School sneaker pack, which gave nod to multiple collegiate teams. The swoosh label site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

The latest sneaker makeover Dunk Low "Laser Fuchsia" comes clad in a classic two-toned makeover, featuring white and pink.

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of leather and mesh material. The base of the shoe comes predominantly covered in a white hue.

The white hue accentuates perforated toe boxes, middle panels, mesh tongues, plain cotton laces, ankles, heel base and the heel tabs.

The white base contrasts with the Fuchsia pink hue, which is placed on the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars and heel counters.

The pink hue is added on the branding details, which include "Nike" lettering on the heel tabs and tongues. Moreover, the profile swooshes of the sneaker also come clad in a Fuchsia pink hue.

Meanwhile, the pink sock liners come branded with white "Nike" lettering.

The look is finished off with pristine white midsoles and the Fuchsia Pink rubber outsoles. The Dunk Low "Laser Fuchsia" sneakers are expected to be released via the e-commerce site of the swoosh label, SNKRS app and select retailers during Spring 2024.

The shoe will be released in kids' sizes at a retail price of $90.