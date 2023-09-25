Nike Dunk Low "Michigan State" sneakers restock: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has continued to release retro silhouettes throughout 2023, including multiple Dunk sneaker makeovers. The Swoosh label has paid centered attention to the Dunk sneaker model and has launched multiple makeovers including its high-cut silhouette, low-cut silhouette, SB model, EMB model, mid-cut model, and more.

To give their OG sneakerheads nostalgia and new sneakerheads a chance to douse into the heritage of the brand with retro releases. One of the latest retro's to make an appearance is Nike Dunk Low "Michigan State." The makeover is one of the true retro as it follows the two-toned color scheme and represents a university.

An official restock date for the Dunk Low "Michigan State" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the Instagram sneaker leaker account @cop_o_clock, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in Summer 2024.

More about the upcoming restock of Nike Dunk Low "Michigan State" sneakers, which come clad in a two-toned makeover

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Michigan State" sneakers come clad in a two-toned makeover (Image via cop_o_clock / Instagram)

Swoosh label debuted the iconic Dunk sneaker model in 1985 as the veteran Peter Moore designed the silhouette. The shoe was launched as a part of the basketball sneaker lineage with a comfortable sole and clean look. The shoe was further appreciated by the brand due to its chameleon look, which was reiterated in the forms of SB, EMB, and more by lifestyle and skateboarding sections.

The Dunk silhouette became highly popular due to its "BTTYS" (Be True To Your School) sneaker lineage. The younger generation appreciated the shoe's original College-themed color schemes.

The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as,

The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The latest sneaker to make an appearance is Dunk Low "Michigan State," which was previously launched in 2021 via Nike. The sneaker comes clad in a "White / Team Green / White" color scheme. The shoe comes clad in a classic two-toned makeover, which is reminiscent of the previous MSU Spartan color scheme launched in 2020.

The base of the shoe comes clad in a white hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, middle panels, tongues, and heel counters. The white base is overlaid with leather panels upon the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars, heel tabs, plain cotton laces, and the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides.

The Dunk Low "Michigan State" sneakers are expected to be re-released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in Summer 2024 at a retail price of $110. The Dunk Low "Michigan State Satin" sneakers were released in April 2023.