Nike Dunk Low "Satin Green" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike is continuing to add multiple unique makeovers to its Dunk sneaker model throughout 2023. The label has continued to make waves within the sneaker sphere with its iconic Dunk model releases and the latest to be added in the collection includes Dunk Low "Satin Green."

The makeover is highly reminiscent of the OG and retro Dunk "Michigan State" color scheme. The rugged leather construct however has been replaced with a more glorious and classic material of satin. The pair comes clad in classic two-toned green and white color scheme.

An official release date for the Dunk Low "Satin Green" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on August 11, 2023, at a retail price of $110.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Satin Green" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The Dunk sneaker model was first introduced by Nike in 1985 and was originally designed for the hardwood basketball courts by the sneaker designer and label's veteran Peter Moore. It has since become one of the most beloved and popular sneaker models.

The Dunk sneaker model has been embraced by other sub-labels of Nike, such as skateboarding and lifestyle, despite its origins as a basketball shoe. The sneaker gained mainstream popularity after it received the BTTYS (Be True To Your School) colorway series and its association with collegiate basketball teams, which made it highly sought after by younger generation of consumers.

It's pretty impressive that the Dunk sneaker model has remained popular for over 38 years and is still highly regarded by sneaker enthusiasts as one of the dream shoe. On the official Swoosh label website, they highlight the sneaker's continued relevance in the industry,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Continuing to stand up top its legacy, the pair will be released in Dunk Low "Satin Green" makeover, which is an indirect nod to the Michigan State team. The pair comes clad in a "White / Team Green" makeover.

The base of the shoe comes constructed out of white textile, which is contrasted with the satin green overlays. The white hue is accentuated upon the toe boxes, mid-panels, ankle collars, tongue tags, and the tongues.

Ditching the rugged leather material, the overlays are given shiny texture with green satin placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars, lining, heel tabs, and the profile swooshes on the medial and lateral sides. The green hue is further accentuated upon the plain satin laces, mesh lining, and the insole branding.

The Dunk Low "Green Satin" sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on August 11, 2023, for $110. The pair comes after release of Dunk Low "UNLV" earlier this year.