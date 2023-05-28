Nike Dunk Low "Multi Paisley" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike has focused upon the Dunk sneaker model in the first five months of 2023. The Swoosh label has revealed multiple iconic makeovers, a few of which includes "Rose Whisper," "Obsidian UNC," and more. Now, the latest to surface upon the internet is a kid's offering in "Multi Paisley" color scheme.

The Swoosh label has focused upon adding multiple makeovers of the sneaker model to its catalog and the latest "Multi Paisley" color scheme is a perfect blend of vibrancy and class for the sneakerheads.

An official release date for the Dunk Low "Multi Paisley" sneakers hasn't been announced yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Multi Paisley" sneakers, which will be released exclusively in kids' sizes

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Multi Paisley" sneakers will be released exclusively in kids' sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The sportswear giant Nike has always given most of its attention to its classic models like the Dunks, Jordans, Air Force 1s, and more throughout the year.

In 2023, the brand has somewhat focused more upon Dunks and provided multiple makeovers on not only OG or SB models, but also a selection of kids' and womens' exclusive sizes.

The Dunk silhouette is a brainchild of the Swoosh label's veteran Peter Moore, who designed it for basketball courts and was launched by Nike in 1985. Over time, the shoe has been clad in unique and iconic color schemes, drawing in youthful crowds with its eye-catching makeovers and history of association with collegiate sneakers.

The latest "Multi Paisley" sneakers comes clad in a "White / Diffused Blue / Mystic Red / Summit White / Phantom" color scheme. The upper of the shoes comes constructed completely in leather material, which is disturbed via the traditional mesh inserts at tongue and lining.

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue Images officielles d’un nouveau coloris de la Nike Dunk Low “Paisley” Images officielles d’un nouveau coloris de la Nike Dunk Low “Paisley” https://t.co/shhjej5CZG

The base of the shoe is kept white with off-white overlays, which seems neutral at the start. The white hue can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, mid-panels, and the heel counters, whereas the off-white shade is added upon the foot overlays, heel overlays, and the lacing system.

A bold detail is then added with split multi-paisley pattern upon the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral profiles. The lateral side is clad in a half-blue and half-green paisley pattern, whereas the medial side is clad in a half-red half-purple paisley pattern.

The same 4 paisley patterns make an appearance upon the inner lining to give the shoe a playful touch as compared to the otherwise neutral colorway. Branding details are added upon the shoe as the tongue tags and heel tabs feature red-hued "NIKE" branding.

More details are added with the Metallic Silver-hued heel tabs with red embroidered branding. The look is finished off with the white midsoles and milky translucent rubber outsoles.

According to the rumors the pair will drop via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers with a price tag of $100.

Poll : 0 votes