Nike Dunk Low "Teal Navy" sneakers: Everything we know so far 

Throughout the first six months of 2023, Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has been giving their Dunk sneaker model a variety of makeovers. The label has created numerous Dunk iterations, including High, Low, SB Dunk, Remastered, EMB, and others. In an effort to expand the range, the Dunk Low has now received a "Teal Navy" makeover from the Swoosh label.

The Dunk Low's "teal navy" makeover is rather striking, with a vibrant and classic feel to it. The redesign follows the Swoosh label's previously unveiled color schemes such as "trout," "gold suede," "volt," and more.

An official release date for the Dunk Low "Teal Navy" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be dropping via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming weeks of 2023.

The Nike Dunk Low "Teal Navy" sneakers come clad in multiple shades of blue

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Teal Navy" sneakers come clad in multiple shades of blue

Peter Moore, Nike's veteran sneaker designer, came up with the designs for the Dunk sneaker model for basketball players. The Swoosh label introduced the shoe in 1985 as a basketball shoe, but it was eventually accepted by other sub-labels such as skateboarding, lifestyle, and others, demonstrating the sneaker's adaptability.

In the subsequent years, the shoe was re-released in multiple designs, including the SB Dunk in 2002, the Remastered Dunk, the EMB Dunk, and many other iterations from the Swoosh label's skateboarding and lifestyle department. The official site introduces the sneaker model as:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

Because of its collegiate heritage, the Dunk sneaker style has remained a classic and has retained its worth in the sneaker world. It is also popular among streetwear fans who appreciate the two-tone color combinations. The latest makeover, "Teal Navy," however, abandons the classic aesthetic in favor of numerous hues.

Given that it is unveiled in an oceanic-inspired colorway, the sneaker has a summer and spring appeal overall. The base of the shoe is clad in a white hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, mid-panels, and heels. Additionally, the white contrasts with the teal-blue overlays, which are placed on the forefoot, lacing system, quarter panels, and ankle collars.

Another hue is added into the mix, with navy blue sitting upon the liners, heel overlays, and profile swooshes. The look is finished off with sail-hued midsoles and navy blue rubber outsoles. Finally, a pop of color is added to the shoe design with the vivid red hue accenting the tongues and heel logo. The addition of a dual Nike motif enhances the aesthetic of the shoes.

The Nike motif is influenced by collegiate design in order to honor the Dunks' history with collegiate color schemes. Interested buyers will not have to wait long, as the pair is slated to be released in the coming weeks via the Swoosh brand's official e-commerce site and select stores.

