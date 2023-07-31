Nike Dunk Low Twist "Lemon Twist" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has been consistently introducing several distinctive updates to its different versions of the Dunk sneaker model in 2023. These updates include the Dunk Low, Dunk Remastered, Dunk Twist, EMB, and more.

The label has continued to make waves within the sneaker sphere with its iconic Dunk model colorways and the latest to be added to the collection includes Dunk Low Twist "Lemon Twist."

The Dunk Low Twist model is a reiteration of the OG Dunk silhouette for women's fit. The silhouette perfectly blends the sportswear with fashion and streetwear choices and specifically gives women's sneakers an edge. The remixed version of the Dunk sneaker model seamlessly transitions a basketball shoe into a lifestyle product.

An official release date for the Dunk Low Twist "Lemon Twist" sneaker hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet, Just Fresh Kicks, the pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in Holiday 2023.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low Twist "Lemon Twist" sneakers will be released in a two-toned colorway, exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low Twist "Lemon Twist" sneakers come clad in a two-toned makeover exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Dunk sneaker model was initially introduced by the Swoosh in 1985. It was designed by the esteemed and well-loved designer Peter Moore specifically for use on hardwood basketball courts. Since its inception 38 years ago, this sneaker model has gained immense popularity and remains highly coveted to this day.

The Dunk sneaker model has been embraced by other sub-labels of Nike, including skateboarding and lifestyle, despite its origins as a basketball shoe.

The sneaker gained mainstream popularity after it received the BTTYS (Be True To Your School) colorway series. It was permanently associated with collegiate basketball teams, which made it highly popular among the younger demographic.

The Dunk sneaker model has remained popular for over 38 years and is still highly regarded by sneaker enthusiasts as one of the dream shoes. To keep the consumers entertained, the shoe has been reimagined multiple times, including the Dunk Low Twist iteration.

The Dunk Low Twist model's swoosh is added with a molded rubber and stitched on the profiles, with an extra long "tail." The Dunk Low Twist tail tapers to a point and is positioned on the back sides of the heels. The Swooshes on the Twist iteration are distinct from the stitched-on leather profile Swooshes found on the original Dunk model.

The base of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material, with the base in a white hue.

The white hue is added to the toe boxes, mid-panels, and heels. The white hue contrasts with the Lemon Twist overlays placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars, inner lining, heel counters, and the profile swooshes placed on both medial and lateral sides.

The Lemon Twist swoosh logo overlays the rear overlays joining the ankle tabs. The big Swoosh logo is accompanied by toe and heel rubberized plastic bumpers and a padded heel counter.

The tongues of the shoe come constructed out of nylon material, which has its own consistent weave. The tongue branding features "Nike" branding alongside the swoosh logo in all caps. The look is finished off with a durable EVA foam construct sole unit and grippy rubber outsoles.

The pair will be released for $125.