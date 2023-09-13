Nike P-6000 “Coconut Milk/Metallic Silver” sneakers: Price and more details explored

The sneaker giant is bringing the Nike P-6000 back in a new iteration, dressed in a Metallic Silver and Coconut Milk color palate. P-6000 sneakers are a retro-futuristic shoe inspired by the 2006 Nike Air Pegasus. These sneakers combine iconic style and comfort, featuring breathable mesh, mixed-material overlays, and foam in the midsole.

The Nike P-6000 sneakers are available in various colorways and recently surfaced in Metallic Silver and Coconut Milk on the internet. The sneaker brand has not confirmed the official release date for the pairs. However, it can be expected that fans will be able to see the release in the coming year with a price tag of $110.

Nike P-6000 “Coconut Milk/Metallic Silver” sneakers will come in women's sizes

Nike P-6000 “Coconut Milk/Metallic Silver” (Image via Nike)

Nike P-6000 sneakers have always been a top choice for people who love Y2K-inspired fashion, as they offer a nostalgic look that will turn heads. These sneakers are a combination of retro and futuristic styles, which makes them unique and eye-catching.

This stylish Nike sneaker will get a new makeover soon! The upcoming P-6000 “Coconut Milk/Metallic Silver” sneakers have a sleek white upper covered in a soft suede layer of coconut milk. It's topped with a shiny silver leather overlay that adds a bit of sparkle to the shoe. The silver covers the toe box and the heel guard.

The Swoosh logo is emphasized in black, while the branding remains prominent on heels, insoles, and tongues. Additionally, the laces are highlighted in white, while the 3M reflective material ensures visibility throughout the day. The shoe is constructed with a black rubber outsole and a white midsole, completing the overall design.

Expand Tweet

The Nike P-6000 sneakers are designed with foam in the midsole, which provides a comfortable and cushioned feel for the feet. These sneakers draw inspiration from the 2006 Nike Air Pegasus, a classic Nike shoe.

Nike described,

"A mashup of Pegasus sneakers past, the Nike P-6000 takes early 2000s running to modern heights. Featuring breathable mesh, sporty lines and mixed-material overlays, it's the perfect combination of head-turning looks and comfort. Plus, foam in the midsole adds a lifted, track-inspired stance and unbelievable cushioning."

The P-6000 sneakers are a modern take on the classic Nike running shoes, featuring mixed-material overlays, breathable mesh, and foam in the midsole. The sneakers are designed to provide comfort and support for light runs and gym workouts. In particular, the foam in the midsole of Nike P-6000 sneakers is suitable for exercises because it allows for cushioning and support for the feet.

The foam midsole of the P-6000 sneakers provides soothing cushioning to soften each step taken during exercises. In addition to that, it also includes support for the feet. It is essential for activities that involve running or jumping. This helps to reduce the impact on the feet and joints, making it easier to perform exercises without discomfort.

Expand Tweet

The P-6000 sneakers fuse vibes of the 2000s with a modern twist, making them a unique addition to the sneaker world. It evokes memories of the early 2000s, making the P-6000 perfect for individuals who love retro fashion. Fans are advised to keep an eye on Nike's site to know the official release date of the pair.