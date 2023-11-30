Nike P-6000 “Hemp” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike P-6000 is just one example of how the company's creative staff always pushes the envelope with fresh concepts and ground-breaking sneaker designs. Combining two iconic Pegasus silhouettes, the P-6000 is a fusion shoe design from Swoosh. An ensemble called "Hemp" has overhauled this model for the upcoming launch.

The Nike P-6000 sneakers are predicted to enter the shoe market sometime around the early months of 2024, as per earlier reports from House of Heat. It’s important to know that the official launch date is currently under wraps.

Nike's online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and other connected sellers will offer these shoes. Although the exact pricing details are still awaited, it is anticipated to be around $120, like different variants of this silhouette.

Nike P-6000 “Hemp” sneakers are adorned with white swooshes

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

A premium-built "Hemp" iteration of the Nike P-6000, which is already well-known for its combination of retro and contemporary patterns, elevates the shoe to a more sophisticated level.

This new depiction, a continuation of the Hangul Day version, goes back to a color scheme that is earth-inspired and subtle, showing the adaptability of the aesthetic of the P-6000.

The "Hemp" variation demonstrates Nike's dedication to the highest level of artistry. It is distinguished by its hemp mesh uppers, giving the shoe an earthy and organic appearance.

In addition to Sandrift leather additions, this pair emanates an elegant and polished appearance, making it ideal for individuals who deeply appreciate the more intricate elements found in footwear.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via Nike)

When it comes to this style, color has a significant role, and the combination of tan hues from Sandrift and hemp creates a visually compelling blend. Nike's mastery of various colors and material play is displayed through the Phantom Swoosh embellishments and lace sets, which add an understated textural contrast while keeping the tonal motif.

The following are snippets from the official website of the shoe manufacturer that highlight this hybrid shoe structure:

“A mashup of Pegasus sneakers past, the Nike P-6000 takes the early 2000s running look to modern heights. Combining sporty lines with breathable mesh and overlays, it's the perfect mix of head-turning style and comfort. Plus, its foam cushioning adds a lifted, track-inspired stance and unbelievable cushioning.”

You might want to watch for the Nike P-6000 "Hemp" sneakers, which will be released in the coming year.

Those individuals who are sure that they will purchase these sneakers in all blue are strongly encouraged to keep a close eye on the Swoosh website or download the SNKRS app to obtain timely updates regarding the launch of these shoes.

In addition to the “Hemp” iteration, the Nike brand plans to offer this sturdy silhouette in more colorways in the coming months. Numerous variations of the P-6000 model, including “Light Purple” and “Sail,” will be launched shortly. Online and physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and other connected vendors will sell them. They are projected to be marked with a $120 price tag.