Nike Running 2024 Ekiden pack: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

The Nike running label is celebrating the highlight important tradition of Japan, the Ekiden racing. The Ekiden racing tradition began in Japan in 1917. To celebrate the tradition, the swoosh label is launching a brand new collection featuring sneakers and apparel item options.

The celebratory collaborative collection is designed to propel runners forward. The pack is designed to honor the heritage of Japan while inspiring the next generation of racers. The Ekiden pack by the swoosh label features five running sneakers and a few apparel items.

The Nike Running Ekiden pack will be initially released exclusively in Japan for Nike members on Dec. 1. The collection will be released worldwide on Dec. 8, via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers.

More about upcoming Nike Running 2024 Ekiden pack

The upcoming Nike Running 2024 Ekiden pack celebrates exciting Japanese sports moment (Image via Sportskeeda)

Japan celebrates one of the most exciting sports moments annually from late fall till winter. The season is popularly referred to as Ekiden season, and it encourages runners to push their limits through multiple long-distance relay competitions.

These long-distance running relays improve the personal records and performances of the athletes. However, one of the essentials for the Ekiden season is the lightest and fastest racing footwear choices.

The swoosh label's latest pack offers five such footwear models, including Alphafly 2, RivalFly 3, Vaporfly 3, Zoom Fly 5 and Pegasus 40. The press release introduces the pack as:

"The latest Nike Running Ekiden Pack is designed to honor the heritage of the competition while inspiring the next generation of racers.

It adds:

"The Ekiden Pack is part of Nike’s Global Express Lane strategy, which creates products in an expedited timeline through the design filters of local culture, insights and trends, presenting collections that connect authentically to communities worldwide."

The upcoming Ekiden Pack was designed by the swoosh label's deep-rooted knowledge and history of producing technologically advanced running-affiliated products.

The innovative products can help runners of all skill levels, whether going on a casual jog or participating in long marathons.

The offered products in the line can be worn for everyday training or on the final race day itself. The aforementioned five sneakers - VaporFly 3, AlphaFly 2, Zoom Fly 5, Rival Fly 3,and the Pegasus 40 - come clad in shades of pink and volt.

The pink and volt shade was specially picked, as they have been synonymous with speed via Nike and Ekiden racers over the years. Other than sneakers, the Ekiden pack features an array of tees and packable windrunner jackets.

The apparel collection is embellished with graphics that give a throwback to the origins of the Ekiden race and the majestic landscapes across Japan's most popular running courses. The apparel also features a stripe inspired by Tasuki or the iconic graphics of the sash used instead of the relay baton in Ekiden races.

The upcoming Nike Running Ekiden pack in Japan on Dec. 1 can be availed by Nike members via app and website. It will see a global release seven days later via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers.